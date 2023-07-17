Why India’s latest offshore gas project – MJ – matters

It demonstrates how successful partnerships can do big things



We’re working closely with our long-standing partner, Reliance Industries (RIL). Our success in bringing new gas fields into production shows what’s possible when we work closely and collaboratively.

“Our close strategic partnership with RIL now stretches back over 15 years and we are proud of how it continues to deepen – in gas, retail, aviation fuels and sustainable mobility solutions,” bp CEO Bernard Looney said. “Together, we are helping to meet India’s growing energy needs, bringing the best of each partner to create real value.”

MJ’s eight wells are a feat of engineering. They are drilled in depths up to 1,100 metres – that’s a depth greater than the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The wells are connected to the Ruby floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which was designed in India and built in South Korea.

