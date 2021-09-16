New agreements to unlock low carbon opportunities in the UK and UAE

These align with the key areas of both the UK Government’s 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution and the UAE Government’s ‘Principles of the 50’, which include the development of a dynamic domestic economy through scientific and technical excellence.

“It is clear indication that businesses in the energy sector are taking the transition to cleaner solutions seriously, and a major boost to the UK’s own ambitious net zero goals.” Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister

Following an event at 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “This is a fantastic investment in the industries of the future, creating high-value jobs across the UK as we build back better and greener. It is clear indication that businesses in the energy sector are taking the transition to cleaner solutions seriously, and a major boost to the UK’s own ambitious net zero goals.”

