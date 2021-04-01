If you think of bp as simply a traditional oil major, think again

More electric chargers

Our focus is fast charging. Around 50% of our charging points are now rapid or ultra-fast – that’s at least 50kW for rapid, more than 150kW for ultra-fast; and by 2030, we expect around 90% of our 100,000 ‘on-the-go’ chargers to be rapid or ultra-fast.

Looking ahead, that would take our installed capacity to 10 gigawatts, equivalent to around 30 billion EV miles driven per year.

There’s a way to go, but we already power more than 50 million electric miles in the UK, where we expect to have more EV charging points than we do petrol pumps by the end of the decade.