Using electric power to lower emissions in Texas

Electrifying wells at bpx
You’ve heard us say we can’t flip a switch and decarbonize the world’s energy. But what we can do is make steps like this. At our bpx energy operations in Texas, we are producing natural gas with clean electricity. Tying the wells directly into the grid means no gas-driven generators, no tanks, and no flares – just power lines.
Electricity is the cleanest, most efficient, reliable and cost-effective way to distribute power across an oilfield. But when bp purchased the Permian Basin assets in 2018, only 4% of the operated wells were electrified.
Because investing in electrical infrastructure lets us cut emissions in our operations. By removing combustion engines in compressors and generators at our well sites, the team achieved emissions reductions of approximately 140,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent by the end of 2021. That’s roughly equal to removing 30,000 cars from the road.
And the best part? The electricity we use comes from low carbon sources procured through our gas and power trading team. This is what it looks like to be an integrated energy company.
Plans are critical, but it’s putting them into action that counts. So, we’re using our Grand Slam central delivery facility at the Texas site as a model of the future for our net zero ambition.
By 2025, we plan to invest $1.3 billion to build three new centralized delivery systems to further lower emissions from our Permian operations. And by 2030, we aim for all our onshore assets in the region to be net zero.
Dave Lawler, bpx energy CEO and chairman and president, bp America
Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter