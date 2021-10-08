Banishing the stigma around mental health

We have dedicated one of our 20 aims to enhance wellbeing , which sits alongside our 10 aims in support of people and planet and our 10 net zero aims.

To help us achieve our aim, the company has developed a number of support tools led by a team of in-house health professionals.



“We’ve been on a journey,” says Dr James Mackie, senior manager (mental health) at bp. “While bp has always recognized the importance of mental health, like many other organizations, we haven’t talked about it very much. We openly talk about physical health or ill health, so why shouldn’t we talk about mental health? We now recognize the need to open up the conversation more to mental health. This is good for the organization and all of us.”

Burnout has come to the fore since the pandemic and is central to this year’s WMHD with special sessions entitled ‘Burnout – spotting the signs and staying healthy’ led by bp psychologist Mandy Rutter, along with Dr Mackie. The aim is to learn more about this occupational phenomenon, how to spot the signs, how to support those who are struggling, and how to prevent it happening.

“Burnout is often seen as a weakness, or a sign that somebody can’t handle pressure, but by talking about it and supporting staff, we’ve started to shift the way that we look at this. This is a start,” says James.

The question of whether mental health discriminates is another theme. bp’s mental wellbeing network and PEN (Positively Ethnic Network) are hosting a live panel discussion marking both Black History Month and WMHD.

This week also sees an ITN and Mental Health UK digital programme air, in which bp employees, including our CEO Bernard, are interviewed about the importance of supporting workplace mental health and how to practically do so.

The week affords a chance to highlight the value of using lived experience to tackle mental health stigma in the workplace.

bp is supporting a video project on the theme through the Global Business Collaboration for Better Workplace Mental Health, where it collaborates with other corporates, NGOs and academics to advocate for, and accelerate, positive change for mental health in the workplace.

And, says bp’s chief medical officer, Dr Richard Heron, the benefits reach far beyond the individual: “When leaders demonstrate a culture of care, employees report better wellbeing, we see good safety performance, better retention, higher engagement and satisfaction scores – all positively influence business performance.”