The central message of the film is that we all have mental health, just as we have physical health, and mental health problems can happen to any of us at any time – whatever job we do, whatever our skin colour or age, wherever we live and whoever we love. And this year has been particularly tough for many. COVID-19 has amplified the normal day-to-day challenges we all face.
This is me features staff from across our bp entities and regions sharing their diverse experiences of dealing with a mental health problem, including the impact of COVID-19 on them and their families. The courage they show in telling their deeply personal stories is also testament to the progress bp is making in ending the stigma around mental health.
This abridged version of the film shows the participants sharing their reflections on mental wellbeing in general. It also features Bernard, who encourages everyone to show their strength by accepting their vulnerability – “Ask for help, it is not a sign of weakness.”
This is me
There are a number of resources for bp staff to access that help. This includes use of the mindfulness app, Headspace. Another way is to reach out to Mind, the leading mental health charity that provides advice and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem.
bp is a proud supporter of Mind, whose campaign this World Mental Health Day encourages people to take the opportunity each week to ‘Do one thing’ for better mental health, such as going for a walk, learning a new skill, or taking the first steps to getting help.
Ahead of World Mental Health Day, Bernard wrote to staff, saying: “Although we can't lift away the stresses of daily life, we can help to lighten the load we are all carrying by connecting. Checking in with people – listening to their worries – and helping where we can.”
This year, those stresses have been turbo-charged by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why bp made one of its largest-ever donations to mental health charity Mind back in April and continues to support employees through a package of mental health resources.
