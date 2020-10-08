The central message of the film is that we all have mental health, just as we have physical health, and mental health problems can happen to any of us at any time – whatever job we do, whatever our skin colour or age, wherever we live and whoever we love. And this year has been particularly tough for many. COVID-19 has amplified the normal day-to-day challenges we all face.



This is me features staff from across our bp entities and regions sharing their diverse experiences of dealing with a mental health problem, including the impact of COVID-19 on them and their families. The courage they show in telling their deeply personal stories is also testament to the progress bp is making in ending the stigma around mental health.

This abridged version of the film shows the participants sharing their reflections on mental wellbeing in general. It also features Bernard, who encourages everyone to show their strength by accepting their vulnerability – “Ask for help, it is not a sign of weakness.”