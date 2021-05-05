Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Press releases
  4. bp and Pure Planet form tech partnership, enabling energy consumers to make smart home and mobility choices

bp and Pure Planet form tech partnership, enabling energy consumers to make smart home and mobility choices

Release date:
5 May 2021
  • bp’s new zero carbon digital services to be launched with renewable energy supplier Pure Planet, building on their existing relationship
  • New digital services will enhance Pure Planet’s digital retail offer with a range of green, low carbon, and e-mobility services helping consumers get to net zero
Press release pdf / 707.2 KB
Pure Planet, powered by bp

bp and 100% renewable energy supplier Pure Planet today announce a partnership to launch a new digital energy service that will support households, EV drivers and energy consumers in the UK.

The new digital service brings smarter control of renewable home energy, electric vehicles, batteries, smart heating and solar power, as well as carbon-offsetting options, onto one easy-to-use consumer platform. It will be launched exclusively on Pure Planet's award-winning app and website next month.

 

The low-carbon technology platform is intended to help people simply and more efficiently manage all of their varied energy usage – at home and on the road. The digital services will be available to every Pure Planet Member and will be embedded into their app and online energy accounts.  

Initial bp-powered features for Pure Planet Members include:

 

  • Personalised insights into energy consumption at home and on the move
  • An estimate of  how  many CO2 emissions members are saving with Pure Planet
  • EV drivers will see real-time data on their energy usage, car battery status and cost per mile
  • Ability to link any car (petrol & diesel) to the app to see and estimate of how much CO2 it emits and compare it with an electric vehicle
  • Recommendations for other sustainable solutions to help them save even more, such as smart thermostats and EV home charging points.

“Industry, business and individuals all have a part to play in achieving a net zero future. Equipping energy users with knowledge and understanding can help them better manage their energy and make more sustainable choices. We are delighted to partner with Pure Planet to develop this smart tech which can help inform smarter energy decisions.” 

 

Felipe Arbelaez, bp senior vice president for Zero Carbon Energy

Pure Planet co-founder and CEO, Andrew Ralston, said: “Future energy services are more dynamic, personal and digital. And they must be low . This new service helps people manage their energy better by giving them all the information they need to reduce their emissions.

 

“By deepening our relationship with bp, we’re creating Pure Planet 2.0. We’re building on our low carbon and green contribution to society by offering exciting new tech services and low carbon insights and are looking forward to sharing these with a wider audience.”

 

bp’s senior vice president for Zero Carbon Energy, Felipe Arbelaez, said: “Industry, business and individuals all have a part to play in achieving a net zero future. Equipping energy users with knowledge and understanding can help them better manage their energy and make more sustainable choices. We are delighted to partner with Pure Planet to develop this smart tech which can help inform smarter energy decisions.” 

 

The move unites the award-winning digital renewables retail expertise of Pure Planet with the e-mobility focus and scale of bp. Pure Planet, which launched in 2017, is Britain's first energy supplier to offer both 100% renewable electricity and 100% carbon offset gas as standard across all tariffs.

Pure Planet, recently named as a Which? recommended energy provider for the second year running, is also one of the Sunday Times’ Top 100 Small Companies to work for and the only independent energy supplier to be a signatory to the UN’s Global Compact, supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.

bp is a shareholder in Pure Planet. This exclusive UK partnership builds on the existing relationship between the two companies.

Notes to editors

 

About bp

 
bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to ‎be a net ‎zero company by 2050, or sooner, and help the world get to net zero, and recently ‎announced its ‎strategy for delivering on that ambition. 
 
For more information visit bp.com.‎
 

About Pure Planet

 
Pure Planet is a sustainable, digital renewable energy supplier, harnessing the power of its Members to help change the world for good. Pure Planet has led the way in making 100% renewable energy affordable and compelling to the British mass-market including becoming:
 
  • Britain’s first energy supplier to offer both 100% renewable electricity and 100% carbon offset gas as standard.
  • Britain’s first energy supplier to offer clean, renewable power and fully carbon offset gas at game-changing, value-for-money prices on all tariffs.
  • Britain’s first energy supplier to provide 24/7 digital service as standard through WattBot, a personalised app and online chat with its team based in Bath, plus its large online community.

 

Pure Planet was founded by Andrew Ralston, Chris Alliott and Steven Day – who have helped pioneer better service and technology innovation since 1999 when Andrew and Steven helped launch Virgin Mobile in the UK, before going on to run Orange, T-Mobile and EE.

 

bp, which has a minority shareholding in the company, is one of the world’s leading energy companies and supports Pure Planet’s vision to offer consumers access to clean, safe and secure renewable power. 

 

Pure Planet is a Which? Recommended Energy Provider 2020 and 2021, a Future Fifty Tech Nation company, a Top 100 Smaller Company, a member of the Energy Switch Guarantee scheme, a Living Wage and Disability Confident employer, and a signatory to the UN’s Global Compact.

Further information

 

Media contact

 

Pure Planet: Ben Endley, +44 7850 428214, ben.endley@goldbug.agency or media@purepla.net

bp press office, London: +44 7831 095541, +44 7919 217511, bppress@bp.com

Also on bp.com

Regions, corporates & solutions – partnering with countries, cities and corporations

Gas & low carbon energy

Newsletter sign-up