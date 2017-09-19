BP announces $10 million investment and strategic partnership with leading on demand jet charter marketplace Victor

As part of the partnership, BP Ventures has committed to investing $10 million in Victor. In addition, Air BP has entered into a commercial agreement to become the preferred fuel supplier for flights arranged via the Victor digital platform at Air BP locations.
This investment is part of BP Ventures strategy to invest to accelerate the development, commercial viability and deployment of digital technologies and offers across the BP group. Air BP, which has a growing digital presence, stands to further benefit from this new collaboration.
Victor launched in 2011, providing quick, easy and efficient ‘on demand’ jet charter booking services for flyers by connecting them with business and private jet operators using a proprietary digital platform underpinning its sales, marketing and customer service functions. This smart, data-driven platform, and a uniquely transparent customer proposition, has enabled it to operate more efficiently – at a lower cost than many traditional charter brokers. Victor’s customer-friendly mix of ‘hi-tech and high touch’ has also delivered 946% revenue growth over recent years. Victor has helped drive the transformation of private jet chartering.
Through its cooperation with Air BP, Victor will continue to innovate and develop its core digital platform. This will allow operators to participate in a more streamlined charter quote, booking and settlement process. Victor will also trial an initiative giving customers the chance to offset carbon emissions from their Victor-booked flights via BP Target Neutral.
BP Ventures identifies and invests in private, high growth, game-changing technology companies, accelerating cutting edge innovations across the entire energy spectrum. Since 2006, BP Ventures has invested over $350 million in corporate venturing and has 42 active investments in its current portfolio. Since 2016 BP Ventures has invested in 9 new companies, committing to over $100 million of capital. The portfolio includes a $30m investment in Fulcrum Bioenergy that will provide bio-jet fuel to the aviation industry. BP Ventures’ portfolio is primarily focused on emerging technologies in oil and gas exploration and production and downstream conversion processes. In addition, it has a renewed strategic focus on five key areas: bio & low carbon products, carbon management, power & storage, advanced mobility and digital transformation.
Victor is a leading B2C platform driving disruption across the private aviation industry. Launched in 2011, the company’s B2C offering rewrote the jet charter rulebook with a fully-transparent, subscription-free, globally ‘on-demand’ marketplace allowing members to swiftly check pricing options and aircraft specifics before booking the flights they need. Victor’s unique combination of smart technology and exceptional ‘high touch’ customer service, means that its B2C customers – with access to thousands of aircraft via a global network of over 200 partner operators – are always connected and in control.
Victor was ‘Internet’ category winner at the Deloitte UK Tech Fast 50 2016 awards - and one of Deloitte’s EMEA Tech Fast 500 brands – for sales growth of 946%. Earlier this month, Victor made the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 for the third consecutive year – 2017, 33rd position ($39.8m revenue); 2016, 20th position ($23.9m); 2015, 15th position ($11.4m). Victor is also ranked 113th in this year’s FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies.
As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
Through its direct operations, Air BP fuelled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company supplies fuel at more than 800 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
Supporting its fuel offer, Air BP provides a range of services for customers including technical expertise via a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks. Other services on offer include supporting customers to meet their environmental goals, the Air BP Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and RocketRoute MarketPlace enabling users to purchase fuel and connect with thousands of ground handlers, FBOs and aviation providers worldwide.
BP Target Neutral is administered by BP as a not-for-profit scheme – BP covers BP Target Neutral’s operating costs. BP Target Neutral’s work is governed by an independent Advisory & Assurance Panel of prominent environmental and industry experts. The panel ensures that all policies and activities conform to best practice in carbon management, and where possible will seek to set new standards for that best practice.
Members of the BP Target Neutral Advisory & Assurance Panel include Mark Kenber, former CEO of the Climate Group, Mike Barry, Director of Plan A, M&S, Rita Clifton, CBE and Tim Smit, Co-Founder Eden Project.
