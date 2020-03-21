BP Foundation commits $2 million to WHO’s COVID-19 pandemic response fund

The world is rallying together to support the dedicated doctors, nurses and other health care workers leading the response to the Coronavirus pandemic and BP is proud to play our part by contributing to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The BP Foundation will donate $2 million USD to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports medical professionals and patients worldwide by providing critical aid and supplies. The Solidarity Response Fund also helps track and understand the spread of the COVID-19 virus and supports efforts to develop tests, treatments, and ultimately, a vaccine.

The Fund was created by the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation. The BP Foundation donation is being made through the UN Foundation.

“Pandemics don’t respect borders,’ said Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation. “BP Foundation has shown real leadership in stepping up to contribute to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and we need others to follow in this all-hands-on-deck fight.’

"COVID-19 is a global challenge that can only be met by countries, communities and companies working together." Bernard Looney, chief executive officer

BP is supporting response efforts in the communities where it operates around the world, including, for example, providing free fuel to first responders in the UK. However, BP’s WHO donation recognizes there is a need for a concerted and coordinated global medical response.

Bernard Looney, BP chief executive: “COVID-19 is a global challenge that can only be met by countries, communities and companies working together. None of us can do it alone, but each and everyone of us must do our part.

“We’re proud to be working with the WHO in support of the heroic efforts of our frontline healthcare workers. We owe it to them to do everything we can to make sure they have what they need to test and treat the ill and to protect themselves in the process.”

The BP Foundation Inc. is a charitable organization – entirely funded by but separate from BP – that supports philanthropic activities around the world.

