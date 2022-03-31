Enhancing biodiversity Our aim 16 is making a positive impact through our actions to restore, maintain and enhance ‎biodiversity where we work.‎

We will do this by putting our biodiversity position into action. In doing so, we expect that from 2022 all ‎new bp projects in scope will have plans in place aiming to achieve net positive impact, with a target for ‎‎90% of actions to be delivered within five years of project approval. What we are going to do We commit not to operate any new oil and gas exploration or production activities inside the boundary of officially inscribed UNESCO World Heritage sites; and inside the boundary of Strict Nature Reserves (International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN category Ia) or Wilderness Areas (IUCN category Ib)) as listed on 1 January 2020. We will aim to achieve a net positive impact on biodiversity in our new projects – and our focus in 2021 was on developing our methodology for doing so. We worked with Fauna & Flora International (FFI) to do this and to inform how the methodology might work in practice we evaluated it on three major projects and eight smaller ones.

We will aim to enhance biodiversity around our existing major operating sites.

We will support biodiversity restoration and the sustainable use of natural resources.

The biodiversity position provides additional information on each of these points.

Our biodiversity position pdf / 93 KB Add item

Protected areas We review bp activities in or near protected areas each year and disclose where bp is operating. We also engage with others to make sure we keep up to speed with best practice, including conservation organizations.