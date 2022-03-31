Our aim 16 is making a positive impact through our actions to restore, maintain and enhance biodiversity where we work.
We will do this by putting our biodiversity position into action. In doing so, we expect that from 2022 all new bp projects in scope will have plans in place aiming to achieve net positive impact, with a target for 90% of actions to be delivered within five years of project approval.
The biodiversity position provides additional information on each of these points.
We review bp activities in or near protected areas each year and disclose where bp is operating. We also engage with others to make sure we keep up to speed with best practice, including conservation organizations.
We are working to establish partnerships with global conservation organizations to support the delivery of these activities and will continue to work with others to promote the need for action on biodiversity.
We have been integrating biodiversity into our practices and decision-making for over 15 years. We plan to strengthen this further as part of our wider strategic approach to sustainability and to periodically review this position.
We will continue to work with governments, industry associations, and businesses including our suppliers and our joint ventures, to influence and promote collective action on biodiversity.
Our engagement with others includes:
The UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) Part 1 emphasized the need for action to put biodiversity on a path to recovery by 2030. The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) was launched to develop a framework against which businesses disclose their nature-related risks and impacts, and the Science-Based Targets for Nature (SBTN) is developing nature-related targets and metrics for businesses. We joined both the TNFD Forum and the SBTN corporate engagement programme.