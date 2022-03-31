Site traffic information and cookies

Circularity

This page reflects information published on 31 March 2022 and will be updated in mid-March 2023
Our aim 19 is to unlock new sources of value through circularity
We want to keep materials in use for longer and value them throughout their lifecycle. We will do this by using resources responsibly and embracing circular principles in design, operations and decommissioning and aim to work with partners and our joint ventures to create opportunities.

 

Increasing circularity across bp

During 2021 we continued building the foundations needed to embrace circularity in bp, by evaluating the suitability of respected third-party definitions and frameworks to be adopted within our internal methodology.


Castrol is already in action on circularity through its PATH360 strategy, which embraces circular economy thinking – looking at the lifecycle of its products to see how they can be improved, extended, reused or recycled. By 2030, Castrol aims to reduce its plastic footprint by half, halve the net carbon intensity per litre of its products, and help its commercial customers towards their sustainability goals by saving energy, waste and water.

 

Waste streams

In 2021 we piloted more granular metrics in our operations for waste stream reporting. These are designed to create a common global language for bp waste categories. They are more closely aligned with reports required by regional authorities and waste market practices, helping to highlight opportunities for improvement and pointing out where we can deliver the greatest impact through circularity. bp operations are set to report using these metrics for their 2022 data.

 

We are focusing on reducing generated waste across our activities, from construction to operating and decommissioning. The waste that we generate is being treated in ways that reflect priorities set out in the EU waste framework directive Waste Hierarchy and the basic principles of the circular economy; in several instances, providing useful resources for other industries.

Air emissions

We monitor our air emissions and, where possible, put measures in place to reduce the potential impact of our operational activities on local communities and the environment. In 2021 our total air emissions reduced by 38% compared with 2020, largely due to reductions in flaring at some of our operating facilities, including US onshore operations.

