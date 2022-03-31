We want to keep materials in use for longer and value them throughout their lifecycle. We will do this by using resources responsibly and embracing circular principles in design, operations and decommissioning and aim to work with partners and our joint ventures to create opportunities.

Increasing circularity across bp



During 2021 we continued building the foundations needed to embrace circularity in bp, by evaluating the suitability of respected third-party definitions and frameworks to be adopted within our internal methodology.



Castrol is already in action on circularity through its PATH360 strategy, which embraces circular economy thinking – looking at the lifecycle of its products to see how they can be improved, extended, reused or recycled. By 2030, Castrol aims to reduce its plastic footprint by half, halve the net carbon intensity per litre of its products, and help its commercial customers towards their sustainability goals by saving energy, waste and water.

Waste streams

In 2021 we piloted more granular metrics in our operations for waste stream reporting. These are designed to create a common global language for bp waste categories. They are more closely aligned with reports required by regional authorities and waste market practices, helping to highlight opportunities for improvement and pointing out where we can deliver the greatest impact through circularity. bp operations are set to report using these metrics for their 2022 data.

We are focusing on reducing generated waste across our activities, from construction to operating and decommissioning. The waste that we generate is being treated in ways that reflect priorities set out in the EU waste framework directive Waste Hierarchy and the basic principles of the circular economy; in several instances, providing useful resources for other industries.