Health and wellbeing at bp The physical and mental health wellbeing of our employees and their families is important for bp. We ‎offer a global employee assistance programme (EAP) to support health and wellbeing. It is accessible 24 ‎hours a day, every day and offers support on specific health concerns, illness, bereavement, divorce, ‎financial concerns and other significant life events.‎

In October 2021, we launched ‘Thrive’ – our new wellbeing portal – to support our workforce, and their friends and families, in building and maintaining healthy habits across all aspects of wellbeing. We also started implementing our global health hubs strategy, which aims to improve access to health resources in general for employees and their families. The first hub is being implemented in the UK and the second, which will serve Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and the Caspian region, is set to be in place by the second half of 2022.



Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic‎ We are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and provide guidance to bp sites. Our COVID-19 response activities reinforce the need to be prepared for infectious disease outbreaks and provide insights that we can incorporate in an updated Emerging Infectious Disease Outbreak Plan.

Through our intranet we provide ongoing guidance about relevant health topics, including issues specific to COVID-19, such as vaccination, other protective measures, and up to date travel advice. We encourage our workforce to get vaccinated, take advantage of any national testing resources and maintain other COVID-19 mitigation barriers.

We have an online COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions resource in place to support bp people whatever their working location. We also share information updates through our COVID response teams and health and communication networks.

