Aviation safety awareness

Ignition sources
Shows the risk of ignition/fire sources from portable electronic devices during air travel.
Line of Fire
Demonstrates the line of fire hazards associated with helicopter operations.
Lose articles
Demonstrates the risk of loose articles during helicopter transfers.
Heli-deck maintenance
This shows the risks associated with the heli-deck surfaces.
Operating limits
This highlights the importance of accurate weights, measures and following safe working limits.
Passengers and offshore workers need to ensure they continue to follow any specific regional instructions.
English version
Arabic version
Azeri version
French version
Portuguese version
bp has adopted the Life Saving Rules (LSR), to help our employees and contractors instantly recognise and understand the rules that help keep us safe
bp has adopted the Life Saving Rules developed by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers
Download and print the pocket card which folds into an accessible guide to keep with you whilst working