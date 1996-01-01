bp has been working in Cyprus since 1972. The company, bp Eastern Mediterranean, is a UK-registered company and a wholly owned subsidiary of BP p.l.c. Our main business is the marketing and selling of fuels and lubricants to several customers in the East Mediterranean region and North Africa.
Air bp supplies aviation fuels to airlines and resellers at Cyprus’ two international airports in Larnaca and Pafos where it operates storage/into-plane service facilities. Aviation fuels are imported by vessels from refineries in the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Red Sea and the Arab Gulf.
bp Eastern Mediterranean employs about 20 people. Our employees are based at our head office situated in Nicosia, in our offices and facilities in Larnaca and at both airports in Larnaca and Pafos.
The company has an active social responsibility policy; we aim to participate in a variety of initiatives each year that focus on helping the local community.
We do this through:
Overall, we aim to ensure that our involvement in community support initiatives will benefit the community and environment.
41-49 Ayiou Nicolaou Str,
Office 27,
Nimeli Court, Engomi 2408
Nicosia, Cyprus
Phone: +357 22 362 300
Fax: +357 22 658 848
Chara Moulazimi
Phone: +357 22 362 303
Theodoros Panagiotou
Head of country, Cyprus
Operations & HSSE manager – East and Balkans
Phone: +30 210 688 7839
Stavros Photiou
Cyprus accounting manager
Phone: +357 22 362 301
Despina Vasiliou
Commercial manager – Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa
Phone: +357 22 362 313