What we do

bp has been working in Cyprus since 1972. The company, bp Eastern Mediterranean, is a UK-registered company and a wholly owned subsidiary of BP p.l.c. Our main business is the marketing and selling of fuels and lubricants to several customers in the East Mediterranean region and North Africa.

Air bp

Air bp supplies aviation fuels to airlines and resellers at Cyprus’ two international airports in Larnaca and Pafos where it operates storage/into-plane service facilities. Aviation fuels are imported by vessels from refineries in the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Red Sea and the Arab Gulf.

Our people and partners

bp Eastern Mediterranean employs about 20 people. Our employees are based at our head office situated in Nicosia, in our offices and facilities in Larnaca and at both airports in Larnaca and Pafos.

Community investment

The company has an active social responsibility policy; we aim to participate in a variety of initiatives each year that focus on helping the local community.

We do this through:

Preservation of the environment by participating in clean-up projects, with the objective of helping young people learn about the importance of keeping their surrounding environment clean

Donations to charity organizations

Participation in road-safety events.

Overall, we aim to ensure that our involvement in community support initiatives will benefit the community and environment.