Our services in the Eastern Mediterranean are many and varied
bp has been working in Cyprus since 1972. The company, bp Eastern Mediterranean, is a UK-registered company and a wholly owned subsidiary of BP p.l.c. Our main business is the marketing and selling of fuels and lubricants to several customers in the East Mediterranean region and North Africa.

 

Air bp

Air bp supplies aviation fuels to airlines and resellers at Cyprus’ two international airports in Larnaca and Pafos where it operates storage/into-plane service facilities. Aviation fuels are imported by vessels from refineries in the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Red Sea and the Arab Gulf.

 

Our people and partners

bp Eastern Mediterranean employs about 20 people. Our employees are based at our head office situated in Nicosia, in our offices and facilities in Larnaca and at both airports in Larnaca and Pafos.

 

Community investment

The company has an active social responsibility policy; we aim to participate in a variety of initiatives each year that focus on helping the local community.

 

We do this through:

 

  • Preservation of the environment by participating in clean-up projects, with the objective of helping young people learn about the importance of keeping their surrounding environment clean
  • Donations to charity organizations
  • Participation in road-safety events.

 

Overall, we aim to ensure that our involvement in community support initiatives will benefit the community and environment.

Please use the details below to contact us at bp in Cyprus. We aim to deal with enquiries as quickly as possible.

Head office – Nicosia

41-49 Ayiou Nicolaou Str,

Office 27, 

Nimeli Court, Engomi 2408 

Nicosia, Cyprus

 

Phone: +357 22 362 300 

Fax: +357 22 658 848

Employment enquiries

Chara Moulazimi


Phone: +357 22 362 303

 

Key contacts

Theodoros Panagiotou

Head of country, Cyprus

Operations & HSSE manager – East and Balkans

 

Phone: +30 210 688 7839

Stavros Photiou

Cyprus accounting manager

 

Phone: +357 22 362 301

Despina Vasiliou

Commercial manager – Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

Phone: +357 22 362 313

