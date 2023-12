As the world’s demand for low carbon energy grows, offshore wind can play a key role in the clean energy future.

And we’re not the only ones forecasting a big role for offshore wind. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that global annual offshore wind installations will increase by 50% over the five years from 2022, propelled by policy support in the European Union, the United States and China.1

bp aims to be a world leader in offshore wind, safely developing and operating a multi-gigawatt global pipeline over the next decade. And we are on track to deliver. We have an offshore wind pipeline of 9.3GW net with projects and partnerships across the US, Europe and Asia, and we are continuing to build our team and expand our footprint.

1International Energy Agency