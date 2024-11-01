Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
1 November 2024

Jamin Piggott’s life was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with a rare, serious health condition that left him in hospital for more than eight weeks.  


Earlier this year, bp’s Dealer Account Lead was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder which caused him to lose the ability to walk, stand and eat.  


“It turned out I was suffering from Necrotising Immune Mediated Myopathy – Antibody Negative, an extremely rare and serious autoimmune disorder that causes the immune system to attack and kill healthy muscle.   


“The doctors quickly started me on extreme immune suppression therapy, but unfortunately my ability to move and eat took some time to return and I had to rely on a feeding tube in bed almost immobile for more than three weeks.”   


It then took around three weeks for Jamin to re-learn how to walk, eat and function properly, but the prognosis is good for a full recovery.  


“I’ve felt really supported throughout my journey by bp. My customers have been awesome and are truly understanding of the situation, which is a reflection on the type of business bp is, and the customers we partner with.”  


Jamin’s reflections from the experience 


Choose your attitude and stay positive  
Life throws challenges at us, but it’s how we choose to deal with them and perceive them that makes the difference. You have the power to choose how to frame the experience.   


Gratefulness, resilience and motivation go hand in hand  
Being grateful for the little things in life – you don’t know how important they are until they’re gone. If you really want something, keep fighting for it, it’s amazing what is possible if you put your mind, heart and soul into it!  


Have good people in your corner   
By having good people (family, friends and work), you’ll have a trusted support network to help you flourish.   


Find your why  
For me, it’s my family. This helps me in my dark moments and provides a guiding star on what is truly important in life.   


Prioritise your health   
My doctors and specialists told me that if I hadn’t of been healthy and in the shape I was in before getting sick, I most likely wouldn't be here. Don't wait for tomorrow, prioritise your health today.  