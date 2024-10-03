One of Australia’s cricketing greats Glenn McGrath joined bp recently to celebrate our 11-year partnership with the McGrath Foundation.

The McGrath Foundation is one of Australia’s most prominent and respected charities since Jane and Glenn McGrath’s very public experience with breast cancer.

When Glenn’s late wife Jane was diagnosed with cancer for a second time, she had the support of a breast care nurse, who supported her, and her family. This experience set the mission for the Foundation and gave it its enduring commitment: to ensure every family experiencing breast cancer has the support of a breast care nurse, no matter where they live – for free.

Glenn has become the public face for the foundation which provides crucial support for individuals and families impacted by cancer like so many people in the community are, either directly or indirectly.

Glenn detailed that when he and Jane decided to start the McGrath Foundation in 2005, they had two very clear objectives.

“We absolutely wanted to raise awareness of breast cancer, particularly in young women as Jane was only 31 when first diagnosed. But our main aim was to raise funds to place breast care nurses in communities right across the country. To date, breast care nurses have supported over 143,000 families across Australia.”

bp is incredibly proud to be a long-standing partner of this important foundation, and we’ve committed to continuing this partnership for another three years.Since bp began working with the McGrath Foundation in 2013, we’ve raised over $3.2 million in donations – enough to support over 2,000 patients and their families. This year alone we’ve raised $376,000.

“I am so proud of our team for their work to make the 2024 campaign a success. This campaign wouldn’t be possible without our suppliers, dealers and frontline teams...they continue to bring this campaign to life (with gusto) each year!” said Amanda Woollard, VP Marketing AsPac.

“The donations raised at bp stores go towards supporting patients and their families through McGrath Breast Care Nurses. These nurses make a huge impact to a patient’s individual experience by providing consistent care, clinical expertise and psychosocial support.”

bp staffers were moved by the experience of Louise James about her experience as a McGrath Breast Care Nurse in regional Australia.

“I support an area that spans 22,300 kilometers across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia. At any one time, I have about 300 active patients. I provide support, coordination, information and education to help patients and their families make informed decisions. Part of my role is to also ask family members if they’ve had breast checks, and to date I’ve had three cases where a daughter has come back to me after receiving a mammogram with a diagnosis of breast cancer. I’m proud to help raise awareness – if you grow them, you’ve got to know them,” Louise said.

With 58 individuals diagnosed with breast cancer daily in Australia this year, it serves as a powerful reminder for everyone to regularly perform self-examinations. And, as Amanda Woollard says, we’re only just getting started.

“It’s been an incredible 11 years so far and I can’t wait to continue supporting the McGrath Foundation.”