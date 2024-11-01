Reimagining retail at bp Stapylton

bp Stapylton has been reimagined to deliver a fresh new layout and a massive focus on fuel, food, coffee and more!

Shane Glassby, Regional Operations Manager for Queensland, chatted to us about the upgrades following the six-month renovation of the 24-year-old store.



The significance of Stapylton

Stapylton is one of five Travel Centers in the state and is conveniently located on the M1 between Brisbane and Sydney, making it a popular destination for drivers.

It’s a key location for truckers and tradies, given its position just outside of Brisbane. We see a huge range of customers coming through the site, making it the perfect spot to test equipment, technology and evolving offers before rolling them out to other stores.



The new and improved site

We’ve made major updates to the look and feel, like aligning our coffee and food with fuel terminals and keeping them front-facing to the entry, so that when customers walk in, the first thing they see is our fantastic wildbean cafe.



Our layout is customer-centric. We’ve focused on the customer by updating the food court with modern furniture and have a great selection of food from Coolibah cafe, Origin Kebabs and McDonalds with more choices coming soon.



We’ve also updated pumps and re-concreted the entire car and truck canopy which looks great!



Our digital technology has also been improved. Customers can now order coffee and food at any till, and the cafe team receive the order with the customer’s name so they can prepare the order to get the customer back on their journey quickly.



A new truckers’ lounge, laundry and shower facilities also supports truck drivers while they're on the road.



Putting customers at the heart of everything we do

Truckers, tradies and travellers love the fresh look and layout with more than 13,000 customers visiting and 3,400 coffees sold each week.

