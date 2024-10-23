Venture 25 kilometres north of Surfers Paradise on the Pacific Motorway and you’ll find bp Coomera, which is surrounded by some of Australia’s most iconic theme parks.

Here we chatted to bp’s in-house barista, Cassie, who’s been with bp for four years.

When we asked Cassie what the best thing is about being a barista, surprisingly it wasn’t the availability of her favourite caffeinated beverage, a soy latte, that she’s most passionate about.

“I love my job; no two days are the same and I get to meet new people every day.”

Cassie is one of bp’s wildbean cafe expertly trained baristas. Flat-white double shot? Iced latte with oat milk? Extra-large mocha with a shot of vanilla? Baristas are on site at over 330 wildbean cafe bp sites across Australia.

We use 100% Rainforest Alliance certified beans with origins that deliver chocolatey and caramel notes with a hint of fruit.

Customers can use the BPme app to skip the line and earn BP Rewards points by pre-ordering coffee and food at selected stores nationwide. This will seamlessly get you to earning your fifth coffee free through our digital coffee rewards program.

At bp, we’re keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do, so the next time you’re on the road between the Gold Coast and Brisbane, drop into bp Coomera for a hot or cold drink, bakery treat or chocolate bar!