Now's the TimE

The industry, media and other commentators are increasingly questioning whether enough is being done to drive faster EV adoption. With a targeted range of products and services that can provide support for any organisation, from large businesses to SMEs to the public sector, bp can help ease fleet managers efficiently through the transition and overcome common barriers to EV adoption.

bp Fleet recently surveyed 750 fleet managers and drivers to understand more about the barriers which organisations are facing when transitioning to EV fleets. This research identified a number of challenges, but also revealed a great deal of optimism and excitement among the industry for the switch to EVs.

That enthusiasm and energy is a critical driving force that must be harnessed if we are to make sufficient progress in EV adoption ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel.

Now really is the time!

