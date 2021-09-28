Manage tolls and on-road services from a single online dashboard. Take advantage of helpful services like repair work, towing, tyre replacement, garage operations, arranging replacement transport and cashless purchase of tolls, taxes and parking.
For UK based fleets, bp offers a number of personalisable Drive Britain packages to make driving easier. Automatic Dartford Crossing toll payment along with secure parking and cleaning services are available with your bp Fuel Card.
Ensure your fleet stays on the move throughout Europe and the UK.
Easily access international truck repair and towing services, car washes for your vehicle and tank or secure parking places for trucks. All without cash in your pocket or unnecessary paperwork, your fuel card or a smartphone with BPme application is enough.
In the UK, choose Drive Britain Plus for secure truck and tank washing and parking from SNAP, BP's partner.
You can rely on our help wherever and whenever you need it.
For a range of help on the road, you only need the BP + Aral Fuel Card - your key to keeping your fleet moving on the road.
bp Fuel Cards customers who use the Dartford crossing can now apply for its Drive Britain service and let it take care of the tolls automatically.
Part of BP On Road Services, Drive Britain will automatically take care of trips using the Dartford Crossing meaning you have one less thing to worry about. Once vehicles are registered, the system makes payments automatically, records the transaction and combines the cost in one easy fuel card invoice.
Administration around paying tolls can be a real headache – especially when it comes to new vehicles. Fleet managers and drivers can take care of Dartford Crossing tolls, as well as avoid unwanted fines in the post, by registering with our On the Road Services like Drive Britain and Drive Britain Plus.