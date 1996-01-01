Our brands

bp is our main global brand. It is the name that appears on production platforms, refineries, ships and corporate offices as well as on wind farms, research facilities and at retail service stations.
Since ‘bp’ petrol first went on sale in Britain in the 1920s, the brand has grown to become recognized worldwide. Today, bp is committed to our values of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team. Everything we do has to live up to these values.
Of all the forms of energy that make up bp and its services, perhaps the most vital is the human energy our people bring to everything we do. That is what fuels our brand.
Our brand is a foundation for everything we do. In our Upstream business, for example, it’s a mark of our approach. It provides the values that drive access to new developments, and the types of relationships we build with partners and governments. In our customer-facing businesses, the brand is a guide for our customers, reflecting our promise in terms of products, services and relationships.
Our logo was launched in 2000 and was designed as a dramatic break with tradition. It is still unlike any other energy identity and symbolises a number of things – not least our greatest source of energy: the sun itself. The colours of the Helios – named after the Greek god of the sun – suggest heat, light and nature. It is also a pattern of interlocking shapes: like bp, a single entity created by many different parts working as one.
Castrol lubricants for automobiles and motorbikes are trusted for their high performance and quality by manufacturers, drivers and riders. Castrol also makes lubricants for many other applications on land, sea and in the air.
We acquired Castrol in 2002 and have maintained the brand’s commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration. Today, Castrol products are sold in more than 150 countries and Castrol is the preferred lubricants partner for VW, Audi, BMW, Komatsu and many other businesses.
The Castrol brand is synonymous with high performance. Castrol-sponsored motorsport teams and their drivers have broken the land speed record more than 20 times. These partnerships provide a proving ground for some of the most advanced engine oils and fluids ever developed.
Every day more than 2.5 million customers visit an Aral service station to fill up on Aral-branded fuels and lubricants, wash their vehicles, or buy high-quality food and drink on the go. Aral is Germany’s leading fuel brand marketer and the country’s third-largest fast-food retailer.
The Aral brand has been synonymous with high-quality automotive fuels for almost 100 years. Today, its service stations and retail spaces are sleek and well equipped – fulfilling the Aral slogan, ‘Alles super’ (‘Everything’s super’).
In Germany, Aral is designated a superbrand and consistently wins awards as Germany’s most trusted fuel.
Across five states on the US’s pacific coast – from southern California to north Oregon – ampm is the highway retail-and-rest brand of choice for motorists. With around 950 outlets, many of which are attached to bp fuel stations, the brand is well known for the quality of its food and drinks offer.
ampm has grown rapidly since its first outlet opened in 1978, by maintaining its commitment to quality and determination offer the best selection on the open road.
In October 2017, we announced the reintroduction of our long-standing Amoco brand to the US fuel retail sector – around a century after the first Amoco service station opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Officially known as Standard Oil of Indiana, Amoco had by 1912 become the largest natural gas producer in North America, with a reach that stretched well beyond its home continent: exploration in 20 countries and production in 14 countries. Amoco produced 13 million tonnes of chemicals a year and was the world’s largest producer of PTA.
However, Amoco and bp merged in 1998, combining their worldwide operations into a single organization. Overnight, the new company, BP Amoco, became the largest producer of both oil and natural gas in the US. In 2001, BP Amoco changed its brand to simply ‘bp’.
The 2017 reintroduction of Amoco as a retail brand alongside bp is taking place in US cities with potential additional growth opportunities.
Wild Bean Cafe offers good food and high-quality coffee for motorists in the UK and mainland Europe, Australia, South Africa, China and Russia.
Wild Bean Cafe is a brand on the move, with new branches opening all the time, many of them attached to bp Connect fuel stations. The brand offer is evolving too – it now includes freshly baked goods and barista-prepared coffees.