Who we are

We are a global energy business working across the world
 
From the deserts to the deep sea, from rigs to retail stations, we provide fuel and power for heat, light and mobility.
The world is changing fast and bp is changing with it. The mix of energy that provides heat, light and mobility for billions of people is shifting towards lower carbon sources. This is driven by advances in technology and growing concerns on climate change. 
We're determined to play our part in this transition and to meet the dual challenge - to meet the world's need for more energy while also reducing carbon emissions. 

bp in Malaysia

Our presence in Malaysia can be traced back to 1964. Fast forward to today, our operations span across a diversified business framework

Our operations in Malaysia

bp group at a glance