Customers & Products (C&P) Castrol Malaysia

Castrol is one of the world’s leading lubricants brands globally

Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership with manufacturers has enabled Castrol to develop oils that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and space.

Castrol is part of bp and is marketed in Malaysia under bp Castrol Lubricants (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. The company has a proud heritage of innovation of over 90 years in Malaysia and is one of the market leaders in the retail automotive lubricants segment.

Today the company’s vast portfolio of high performance lubricants including Castrol EDGE, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol POWER1, Castrol Activ, Castrol VECTON and Castrol CRB, has leadership positions in a majority of segments it operates in, including passenger car engine oils, motorcycle engine oils, commercial vehicle engine oils and industrial lubricants.

Castrol Malaysia has a lubricants blending plant located at Port Klang and a strong distribution network reaching out to over 14,000 customers including retail outlets and workshops. Castrol Malaysia connects with its customers through exclusive outlets including Castrol Auto Service and Castrol Bike Points in Malaysia.

