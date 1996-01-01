Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies (and equivalent technologies) to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and third parties to tailor the ads you see when you visit our site and other third party websites in the same online network, including social networks. By clicking 'Agree', you agree to these uses of cookies. If you do not agree or if you would like more information, you can manage your cookie preferences by clicking the link provided.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. bp in Malaysia
  4. Global Business Services (GBS) Asia

GBS Asia

Global Business Services (GBS) Asia is the home of business process services for bp
 

As the global GBS centre for bp Group Finance, Human Resources, Petrochemicals, Procurement, Integrated Supply and Trading, Group Audit and Tax, we are also the regional hub for lubricants in the Asia Pacific region.

 

GBS Asia is driven by a dynamic, high-skilled and diverse team of 700 professionals based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia supporting more than 60 countries across Asia Pacific, Australasia, South Africa, Angola, United Kingdom & United States.  

 

Set up in 2009, we add value by standardizing and transforming business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence.As a mature organization we are now looking to evolve to unlock the next tranche of value – beyond arbitrage and efficiency.

 

We pride ourselves in being an integrated and resourceful team, well-connected with global partners and with an excellent track record in delivering and generating value for bp.