Global Business Services (GBS) Asia is the home of business process services for bp

As the global GBS centre for bp Group Finance, Human Resources, Petrochemicals, Procurement, Integrated Supply and Trading, Group Audit and Tax, we are also the regional hub for lubricants in the Asia Pacific region.

GBS Asia is driven by a dynamic, high-skilled and diverse team of 700 professionals based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia supporting more than 60 countries across Asia Pacific, Australasia, South Africa, Angola, United Kingdom & United States.

Set up in 2009, we add value by standardizing and transforming business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence.As a mature organization we are now looking to evolve to unlock the next tranche of value – beyond arbitrage and efficiency.

We pride ourselves in being an integrated and resourceful team, well-connected with global partners and with an excellent track record in delivering and generating value for bp.