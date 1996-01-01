Port Klang Installation (PKI) is bp’s lubricants blending plant and warehouse located in Port Klang, Selangor, catering for local distribution and export across the Asia Pacific region

Strategically situated in the major port of Port Klang, PKI has been in operation since 1969.

The site blends and packages various grades of Castrol and bp motor oils, gear oils, automatic transmission fluids, hydraulic fluids and industrial lubricants. Manufactured products cover both the Malaysian market and 15 other countries across the Asia Pacific region.

PKI employs approximately 300 permanent and contract staff in its lubricants plant, and has received certification for ISO 9001 (since 1992) and TS 16949 (since 2014) for Quality Management Systems and ISO 14001 (since 2013) for Environmental Management Systems.