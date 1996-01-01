Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Products and services
  bp charge
  4. EV Charging for BP Fuelcard

EV Charging for BP Fuelcard

bp EV plug

EV Charging is a feature of the BP Fuelcard and is available through your BP Fuelcard account. It allows you to use your BP Fuelcard to pay for fuel and EV charging, all through the one card.

  • Manage your fleet’s fuel and charging needs through a single account.
  • Retain your existing bp invoicing arrangement and payment terms.
  • Issue cards with permissions to suit your requirements. e.g., enable cards only for EV charging or select from product permission sets that enable services such as motorspirit, diesel, carwash, shop, etc.
  • Manage card ordering, reports, etc. all from the same BP Fuelcard online portal you use today.
  • A streamlined and efficient ‘tap and charge’ experience.

Card ordering process

  • New BP Fuelcards will need to be ordered to enable EV charging. Please see key steps below to assist with the ordering process.
  • BP Fuelcards that are enabled for EV charging will not have the ability to be co-branded.
  • There are certain transaction restrictions that cannot be applied to BP Fuelcards for EV charging transactions. These include ‘transaction volume’ limit, ‘transaction cost limit’ and ‘purchase time limit’. 
  • Please note the letter that accompanies your BP Fuelcard may not yet reflect the features and processes for EV charging. Whilst 'EV Charge' may be listed as an available product, the broader letter may only reflect the features and processes of non-EV charging use. In this scenario, the card you receive will still be enabled for EV charging and can be used as outlined in this Fleet manager support guide.

EV charging locations

Once you have received your BP Fuelcard, your EV can be charged at any bp charge EV charger.


Charging stations can be found here. Please ensure you have selected the ‘bp charge’ filter.


Each charger will have CCS plugs, and some will also have CHAdeMO plugs to accommodate your vehicle’s needs. By searching ‘bp charge’ in Google Maps or Apple Maps, you will be able to identify which plugs are available at each bp charge EV charger.

Ev charging location

How to charge your EV at site

Charging your vehicle is quick and easy to do. Please see an example of what our chargers look like and where to tap your BP Fuelcard. Please note that odometer readings will not need to be provided for BP Fuelcard EV charging transactions

bp charge

Key steps

BP Fuelcard online portal
Step1: Navigate to 'Cards' from the menu ribbon or the 'Manage Your Cards' tile, and select 'Order a Card'.
nav steps
Step 2: From the ‘Card Offer’ dropdown, select ‘BP NFC Fuelcard Driver’ or ‘BP NFC Vehicle’.
online portal step 1
Step 3: By default, you will have the ‘All fuels’ Purchase restriction selected that includes the ‘EV charge’ product. You can change the Purchase Restrictions if needed. 
online portal step 2
Bulk card order form

Step 1: Download the Bulk card order form from BP Fuelcard online.

Step 2: Open the Bulk card order form and select the correct account from the ‘Account number’ dropdown.

order form step 1
Step 3: From the ‘Card Offer’ dropdown, please select ‘BP Plus NFC Driver’ or ‘BP Plus NFC Vehicle’.
Order Image step 2

Step 4: From the ‘Card Type’ dropdown, select ‘Driver’ or ‘Vehicle’.

Step 5: From ‘Product restriction’ dropdown, select product restrictions that have ‘NFC’ in it.

online order step 3
Step 6: Fill in all other required fields. All required fields are same as per the process you would follow for ordering standard BP Fuelcards. 
How to charge your EV at site
Charging your vehicle is quick and easy to do. Simply follow the below interface which guides you through the charging process. Please note that odometer readings will not need to be provided for BP Fuelcard EV charging transactions.
1. Identify available charger: Charger screen display will show you the corresponding screen when the unit is available for use.
available charger
2. Select the plug: Press the button to select the plug or remove the charging plug from the holster and connect it to your vehicle.
Select plugin

3. Successful connection: Once the plug is connected to the vehicle, the plug icon will display a tick.


The charger will then check communication with the vehicle.

select connection

4. Authentication: Charger will request authentication. Tap your BP Fuelcard on the payment terminal to authenticate. No PIN or signature will be required.     


You are unable to charge using the BP Fuelcard or bp charge apps. You must use your physical BP Fuelcard.

authentication
5. Wait for confirmation: Upon successful authentication, charger will display a tick icon.
confirmation

6. Charging session in progress: Charging session will be prepared and charge session will start.


Your screen will change to a charger progress dashboard where the active session and arrow for the stop button are displayed.

charging session in progress

7. Charge completed: Once you have reached your desired charge level, stop the session on the charger (or in vehicle if applicable) and unplug.


Note: Charge session will stop automatically when the charge limit of your vehicle is reached. 

available charger

8. Return plug to charger: Charger will detect the returned plug.


Thank you!

available charger

Pricing information can be accessed through the bp charge driver portal website if accessing via a web browser or the bp charge mobile app for iPhone or Android. You do not need to have a bp charge account to access pricing.

Once you have opened the website or mobile app:

  • Search for the charger through ‘Find a Station’.
  • Select the connector that you will be using.
  • The price will then become visible.

BP Fuelcard customers are encouraged to use the bp charge app and driver portal as a reference only. Please ensure your BP Fuelcard is used to start and stop a charging session.

Your first point of contact should be your bp sales representative. Should you be unable to reach them, please refer to the contact channels below.


If you have any questions about your BP Fuelcard, invoice or payment, please call 0800 800 027 between 9am and 5pm weekdays (EST) to speak with bp customer service.  


If you need technical support when charging, please call 0800 002 788.This line is monitored 24/7.

Charging session and transaction information will be collated into a single invoice along with any other BP Fuelcard transactions made during your agreed billing period. Payment is made using the method you have chosen on your BP Fuelcard online account.

 

Please note that for EV charging transactions on your invoice, any references to Litres / L shall be read as ‘kilowatt hours (kWh)’. Similarly, CPL (Cents per Litre) shall be read as ‘Cents per kilowatt hour’. 

  • The unit price displayed on your account summary is the kWh rate. 
  • Note that if you are charging at a site with dynamic pricing (e.g., different costs for on / off peak), and your charging sessions takes place across multiple pricing periods, you will be charged the applicable rate for each period. For example, if you charge 10 minutes off peak, and 5 minutes peak, then you will be charged for 10 minutes of off peak charging and 5 minutes of on peak charging. The kWh rate on your invoice will be the blended value of these charging sessions.
nz ev charge
There will be no receipt or confirmation of transaction provided at the point of charging. This information will become available within 24 hours after charging, available within your BP Fuelcard online portal.

You must be a registered BP Fuelcard account holder to use BP Fuelcard for the purchase of EV charging.

Unless otherwise stated in your negotiated agreement with bp, all BP Fuelcard terms and conditions apply.

Should you wish, EV charging as a product on your BP Fuelcard account can be removed by:

  • Removing the ‘EV charge’ product restriction from the given BP Fuelcard via the BP Fuelcard online portal; or
  • Cancelling the given BP Fuelcard via the BP Fuelcard online portal.

Please note that for non-EV transactions, you must swipe your BP Fuelcard in store.

 

Purchase restrictions that include ‘EV charge’


When you order a new BP Fuelcard, there are several purchase restrictions that can be selected to include ‘EV charge’. These restrictions can be applied through the online portal and during the online card ordering process.