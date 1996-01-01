More choice. More value. Why choose one when you can mix & save?



Crunchy, chewy, chilled - Create your perfect combo from a range of selected snacks, drinks and treats, then enjoy great value with any 3 for $12 or any 4 for $15.

Eligible products



All Coke-brand 600ml bottles, all V 500ml cans, all Pascall 110-180g bags, all Mars-brand 62-75g bars, Bluebird-brand Copper Kettle 150g range, Cheetos 190-210g range, Bluebird Minis 90-150g range, Krispy Kreme 6-pk bites.



Terms and Conditions



On selected products. Krispy Kreme only available at selected sites. Availability may vary by store. If multiple offers apply, the best offer will be applied. Offer ends 5 January 2027.