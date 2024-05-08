3 policies the US needs to boost renewable natural gas

Biogas can be a powerful tool to help ensure energy security and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Captured from sources such as landfills, farms and wastewater treatment plants, it can be used for electricity generation, heat, and transportation fuel. When cleaned of impurities such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide, it becomes renewable natural gas (RNG), which has all the same applications as traditional natural gas and can feed into the same national network of pipelines. bp’s Archaea Energy business is the leading US producer of RNG, producing 11 trillion British thermal units of RNG last year from landfills and farms across 32 states. The business is aiming to significantly drive up its production, with plans to bring online more than a dozen additional plants in the next two years. Archaea’s 2024 project schedule alone could help avoid approximately 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent greenhouse gas emissions per year, equivalent to the carbon emissions of almost 226,000 cars, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's calculator. Supportive government policies can incentivize projects such as these while unlocking the full potential of biogas and RNG in the US energy system. Federal lawmakers and regulators have taken important steps in that direction, but their work is not complete, and it requires fixes in some cases. Below are three policy measures the US can take to help expand domestic production and use of RNG.

1. Fix the US Treasury Department’s proposed biogas ITC guidance

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes a biogas investment tax credit (ITC) that can incentivize growth in the RNG sector and help ensure the fuel is cost-competitive with traditional natural gas. RNG plants convert waste from a variety of sources—including trash, food waste and manure—into pipeline-ready gas. They use specialized equipment to separate the methane from impurities such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen, essentially upgrading the biogas so it meets the standards for productive use. This process is called cleaning and conditioning. Under the US Treasury Department’s proposed framework for claiming the 30% biogas ITC, RNG producers such as Archaea may not qualify for the credit as the owner of cleaning and conditioning equipment if a separate entity such as a landfill owns the gas-collection system. This type of ownership arrangement is prevalent in the landfill-to-RNG space, so the guidance in its current form could deprive many future projects of a tax incentive that helps make them worthy of investment. For that reason, bp submitted a comment letter to Treasury asking the department to change the guidelines so they would recognize cleaning and conditioning equipment as critical to biogas projects. The guidelines should also ideally allow the owner of such equipment to qualify for the biogas ITC regardless of whether a separate entity owns the landfill gas-collection system. bp has also asked Treasury to amend its proposed application of the so-called “80/20 rule,” which is meant to ensure that qualifying projects involve significant new investments in the biogas space. Under the current version of the guidance, an RNG project will not qualify for the credit if it uses a landfill’s pre-existing gas-collection system to gather biogas, unless new components for that system account for more than 80 percent of its total value. Using a landfill’s pre-existing gas-collection system is common practice in the RNG industry, so bp has proposed that Treasury amend the 80/20 rule so it applies to entire RNG projects, rather than individual elements such as a landfill’s gas-collection system. If Archaea can’t claim the tax credit for its cleaning and conditioning systems, its plans for investing up to $500 million a year in dozens of future American RNG projects could be in jeopardy – as could the opportunity for associated greenhouse gas reductions, community benefits and thousands of jobs.