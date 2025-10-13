5 ways bpx is owning its future

bpx energy, bp’s US onshore oil and gas business, is focused on the future. The Denver-based business is already a top-tier exploration and production company, delivering more than 430,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its assets in Texas and Louisiana. To help meet rising demand for US energy, the team is continuing to ramp up output – while prioritizing safety and lowering emissions. Get to know how bpx is doing just that and how it fits into bp’s larger strategy:

1. Its oil and gas wells are some of the most productive in the US bpx operates in three basins across the US – the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas along with the Haynesville Basin that stretches between Louisiana and Texas. By 2030, the business expects to produce more than 650,000 barrels of oil equivalent from its wells across the three basins. bpx is well on its way to achieving those gains. It’s already boosted production by 30-40% compared with 2022 levels, one year ahead of schedule. Now, bpx is working to recomplete old wells – which means that teams are re-entering old wells using new designs to access additional production or previously bypassed hydrocarbon zones. In some instances, this can produce staggering amounts of new oil and gas.



2. bpx returns value to bp

bpx and other bp businesses work in tandem to deliver value – helping to meet the world’s demand for secure, reliable and affordable supplies of energy. bpx’s operated production is marketed by bp’s trading teams in Chicago and Houston. There, bp’s traders can locate where the business’s natural gas is needed most. It’s then scheduled for arrival and sent through pipelines across the country to meet the needs of our customers.



3. bpx is driving a distinct culture

The team at bpx works hard to safely and efficiently produce oil and natural gas – in turn, driving value back to bp. To do this, it’s building a culture of innovation and technology, where all 950 employees are on the same page for daily procedures, feel empowered to speak up when something isn’t right and are aligned with the goals of the organization. The team defines this unique environment with the motto, “ACE – A Culture of Excellence.” The goal is to empower its people to use their creative energy to make decisions and own the outcomes they drive every day.



4. bpx uses technology to its advantage

bpx is leveraging technology to ramp up production and lower its emissions. It has completely electrified its four central processing facilities in the Permian Basin, which helped bpx achieve a 36% reduction in its operated emissions in 2024, compared to 2019 levels. And bpx uses its own propriety software to reduce drilling cycle times and drive further efficiencies in its production. Now, the team is working on PLX (Perfect Lap Xecute) – agentic artificial intelligence, to increase safety. PLX helps to create daily to-do lists and checklists for people in the field. That way, they are less likely to miss a step that could potentially put them in harm’s way, impact production or increase emissions.

