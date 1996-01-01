Energy leadership: A conversation with bpx energy CEO Kyle Koontz

Kyle Koontz, CEO of bpx energy, sat with Colorado Business Roundtable President Debbie Brown to discuss how the company is working to bolster US energy security and harnessing innovation to enhance safety, production and efficiency.

bpx is based in Denver and manages operations across some of the most productive basins in the country, including the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas and the Haynesville in Texas and Louisiana. Since 2019, the company has invested more than $1.5 million in local community programs involving education, the environment and homelessness. In so many ways, bpx is one of the most vivid examples of how bp is investing in America.

Koontz, who has nearly two decades of energy industry experience, in the Colorado Business Roundtable interview explained what makes bpx a key player in meeting US and global energy demand responsibly. He also discussed how bpx is using technology and data to improve operational performance, as well as why the business chose to locate its headquarters in Denver – because of the city’s pioneering spirit, technology ecosystem and talent pool.