  4. bp pulse signs strategic agreement with Waffle House to expand ultrafast EV charging network

Release date:
20 May 2025
  • Agreement will see the installation of bp pulse EV charging sites at Waffle House properties across the Southeast and Sunbelt regions
  • Each site will feature six ultrafast electric vehicle charging bays, with the first locations expected to go live in 2026
  • The agreement is part of bp pulse’s focus on delivering charging infrastructure in locations customers want and need, through collaboration and new-to-industry builds
bp pulse is excited to announce a new strategic relationship with iconic American diner chain Waffle House. The agreement will see the installation of bp pulse charge points at Waffle House locations across the US including Texas, Georgia, Florida, and other locations in the South and Southeast. This collaboration underscores bp pulse’s commitment to build a network of ultrafast chargers across the US, ensuring drivers have access to charging solutions where they need them most.

 

Each site will feature six ultrafast EV charging bays equipped with 400kW DC fast chargers and a mix of CCS and NACS connectors to cater to customers’ needs. The first sites are expected to go live in 2026, providing drivers with convenient and reliable access to EV charging while enjoying Waffle House’s 24/7 amenities.

 

Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse US: “Adding an iconic landmark like Waffle House to our growing portfolio of EV charging sites is such an exciting opportunity. As an integrated energy company, bp is committed to providing efficient solutions like ultrafast charging to support our customers’ mobility needs. We’re building a robust network of ultrafast chargers across the country, and this is another example of third-party collaborations enabling access to charging co-located with convenient amenities for EV drivers.

 

Previous collaborations shared by bp pulse include plans to install EV charging hubs near airports and other high-demand locations together with Hertz, including the recently announced Boston hub. Additionally, bp pulse continues to install EV charging across sites in bp’s footprint of more than 8,000 retail locations, including TravelCenters of America, Thorntons, and Amoco.

 

David Repp, Director of Innovation at Waffle House: “Waffle House is thrilled to collaborate with bp pulse to offer our customers a safe, well-lit and welcoming place to enjoy Good Food Fast any time of day. Charging up while fueling up on an All-Star Special will be convenient and fast – a perfect option for enjoying the Waffle House experience while charging your EV on the go.”

About bp pulse

 

With more than 40,000 charge points globally, bp pulse is one of the world’s leading EV charging companies. The US is one of four key markets for bp pulse, as it looks to grow its EV charging network with a mix of hubs in key urban areas and across sites in its existing retail network of more than 8,000 locations in 46 states. As demand for fuels and EV charging increases in the US, bp is integrating to serve customers more efficiently, no matter what they drive.

About Waffle House

 

Waffle House restaurants have been a mainstay of American dining since the first location opened in Avondale Estates, GA, in 1955. Today, the Waffle House system operates over 2,000 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving over a billion waffles and serving the most waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns, and grits in the world. Our glowing Yellow Sign is recognized far and wide for being a welcoming beacon to all after storms and on all holidays.

