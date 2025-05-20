bp pulse signs strategic agreement with Waffle House to expand ultrafast EV charging network

bp pulse is excited to announce a new strategic relationship with iconic American diner chain Waffle House. The agreement will see the installation of bp pulse charge points at Waffle House locations across the US including Texas, Georgia, Florida, and other locations in the South and Southeast. This collaboration underscores bp pulse’s commitment to build a network of ultrafast chargers across the US, ensuring drivers have access to charging solutions where they need them most.

Each site will feature six ultrafast EV charging bays equipped with 400kW DC fast chargers and a mix of CCS and NACS connectors to cater to customers’ needs. The first sites are expected to go live in 2026, providing drivers with convenient and reliable access to EV charging while enjoying Waffle House’s 24/7 amenities.

Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse US: “Adding an iconic landmark like Waffle House to our growing portfolio of EV charging sites is such an exciting opportunity. As an integrated energy company, bp is committed to providing efficient solutions like ultrafast charging to support our customers’ mobility needs. We’re building a robust network of ultrafast chargers across the country, and this is another example of third-party collaborations enabling access to charging co-located with convenient amenities for EV drivers.”

Previous collaborations shared by bp pulse include plans to install EV charging hubs near airports and other high-demand locations together with Hertz, including the recently announced Boston hub. Additionally, bp pulse continues to install EV charging across sites in bp’s footprint of more than 8,000 retail locations, including TravelCenters of America, Thorntons, and Amoco.

David Repp, Director of Innovation at Waffle House: “Waffle House is thrilled to collaborate with bp pulse to offer our customers a safe, well-lit and welcoming place to enjoy Good Food Fast any time of day. Charging up while fueling up on an All-Star Special will be convenient and fast – a perfect option for enjoying the Waffle House experience while charging your EV on the go.”