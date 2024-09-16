bp's Archaea Energy and GFL Environmental celebrate opening of their joint venture’s first renewable natural gas plant in Wisconsin

The plant can convert 4,800 standard cubic feet of landfill gas per minute into renewable natural gas (RNG).

HOUSTON – Today, Archaea Energy, a subsidiary of bp (NYSE: BP), and GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) announced that their joint venture-owned renewable natural gas (RNG) plant in Wisconsin, came online in August. The plant, which is owned by a joint venture of the two companies, known as Saturn Renewables LLC, is operated by Archaea and is adjacent to the Hickory Meadows landfill, owned and operated by a subsidiary of GFL Environmental.



Starlee Sykes, CEO Archaea Energy said: “This plant highlights our commitment to investing in communities, decreasing emissions, and bringing lower-carbon energy to our customers."

Patrick Dovigi, CEO GFL Environmental said: “GFL is excited to see our second RNG facility come online as part of our investment in growth opportunities that support our sustainability commitments.”

Using the proprietary Archaea Modular Design (AMD), the Green Meadows plant captures biogas produced from the decomposition of organic waste in the landfill and converts it to renewable natural gas. This plant can process up to 4,800 standard cubic feet of landfill gas per minute (scfm) into RNG, which can be used as a substitute for diesel fuel in vehicles, for power generation, as a heating source and in many industrial applications.

