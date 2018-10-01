Now Harris Teeter shoppers get perks at the pump too.
Earn 10¢ off per gallon for every $100 you spend at Harris Teeter with your VIC card. And let those savings stack for up to $1 off per gallon.
Get perks for the pump with every swipe. If you don’t already have a VIC card, sign up at your local Harris Teeters store.
There’s always a station nearby. Let’s find a station so you can put your Harris Teeter Fuel Points to work.
Yes. Your Harris Teeter account can be accessed by entering your VIC Card alternate ID, generally the phone number associated with your account, at the pump following these steps: