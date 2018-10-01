Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. earnify™
  4. Grocery rewards
  5. Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter VIC Card

Harris Teeter pump

Save on fuel with Harris Teeter

Now Harris Teeter shoppers get perks at the pump too.

 

Earn 10¢ off per gallon for every $100 you spend at Harris Teeter with your VIC card. And let those savings stack for up to $1 off per gallon.

Sign up for free

 

 

How to redeem your Harris Teeter Fuel Points:

Green circle with the number 1
Press “Cancel” to enter your phone number or alternate ID.
Green circle with the number 2
Press “Yes” to redeem your points.
Green circle with the number 3
Swipe your credit card and
begin fueling.

Get your savings started

Get perks for the pump with every swipe. If you don’t already have a VIC card, sign up at your local Harris Teeters store.

Find a store
Harris Teeter card
Gas pumps at a bp fuel station

Find a bp or Amoco station near you

There’s always a station nearby. Let’s find a station so you can put your Harris Teeter Fuel Points to work.

Find a station

Harris Teeter Fuel Points
Frequently Asked Questions

Consumers can earn fuel points by shopping at Harris Teeter using their VIC Card and redeem them at BP for discounts on fuel! Consumers can redeem their Harris Teeter Fuel Points at BP by entering their VIC Card alternate ID, generally the phone number associated with their account. You can save $.10 per gallon for every 100 Harris Teeter Fuel Points redeemed. Consumers can accumulate their fuel rewards and redeem up to $1 off per gallon (up to 35 gallons).
  1. Press "Cancel"
  2. Enter your VIC Card alternate ID, generally the phone number associated with your account
  3. Press "Enter"
  4. Follow prompts on the screen 
Harris Teeter will keep track of your points based on your total money spent on eligible items at the grocery store and issue a 10-cent reward upon reaching the 100 point threshold. Consumers who have not reached this threshold will not receive a 10-cent reward.
You can call Harris Teeter customer service at 1-800-432-6111, visit your Harris Teeter store, or go online to www.harristeeter.com.
No. You may save your rewards and redeem up to 1000 points ($1.00 off per gallon) in a single transaction.
Fuel points earned in the current month will expire at the end of the next month. Fuel points do not combine across months. Each month is a separate accumulation period. Fuel points earned in separate months cannot be combined in the same transaction.

Yes. Your Harris Teeter account can be accessed by entering your VIC Card alternate ID, generally the phone number associated with your account, at the pump following these steps:

  1. Press "Cancel" 
  2. Enter your VIC Card alternate ID, generally the phone number associated with your account
  3. Press "Enter"
  4. Follow prompts on the screen 
This program is valid starting on October 1, 2018 at BP stations that process loyalty in most markets that Harris Teeter operates in. See our site locator and filter by 'Harris Teeter Fuel Points'.
Your current fuel points balance is located at the bottom of your Harris Teeter receipt. You can also track your fuel points at www.harristeeter.com or on the Harris Teeter mobile app.
You can sign up for a VIC Card by visiting a Harris Teeter location.
Fuel points apply to a maximum of 35 gallons on one purchase of fuel at a BP gas station.
No. This program is separate from BPme Rewards. You must have a Harris Teeter VIC Card to participate.
 To use your BPme Rewards account, you must use the BPme app or swipe your BPme Rewards linked credit card.  
If you are a member of both BPme Rewards and Harris Teeter, you can redeem your Harris Teeter fuel points by using your phone number at the pump.
No, you can only use one program in a single fuel purchase. To use your Harris Teeter fuel points, enter your phone number. To earn and use your BPme Rewards, you can use the BPme app or linked credit card. 
For questions on fuel points reimbursement, you can call Harris Teeter customer service at 1-800-432-6111, visit your Harris Teeter store, or go online to www.harristeeter.com.
*Save 10 cents per gallon on bp fuel for every 100 Harris Teeter Fuel Points redeemed, up to 1,000 points or $1.00 per gallon (maximum of 35 gallons). Fuel redemption offer is for one purchase of fuel not to exceed 35 gallons. Selling or purchasing fuel points is prohibited. Fuel Points are redeemable at participating locations. Not valid where prohibited by law. Fuel redemption offer cannot be combined with any other discounts. No discounts to dealers, wholesalers or fleet programs. No cash back. Not valid where prohibited by law. We may suspend or remove you from the fuel program due to violation of these terms or because of fraudulent activity or suspected fraudulent activity. All trademarks are property of their respective owner. See www.harristeeter.com for details and participating locations.