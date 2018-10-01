Site traffic information and cookies

Mariano's Rewards Card

bp Mariano's Rewards Card

Save on fuel with Mariano’s

Now Mariano’s shoppers get perks at the pump too.

 

Earn 10¢ off per gallon for every $100 you spend at Mariano’s with your Mariano’s Rewards Card. And let those savings stack for up to $2 off per gallon.

How to redeem your Mariano’s Fuel Points:

Press “Cancel” to enter your phone number.
Press “Yes” to redeem your points.
Swipe your credit card and begin fueling.

Get your savings started

Get perks for the pump with every swipe. If you don’t already have a Mariano’s card, sign up online or at your local Mariano’s.

Mariano’s Fuel Points
Find a bp or Amoco station near you

When you’re in the Chicagoland area, there’s always a station nearby. Let’s find a station so you can put your Mariano’s Fuel Points to work.

Mariano’s Fuel Points
Frequently Asked Questions

Mariano's Rewards members can redeem their grocery rewards at participating BP stations for discounts on fuel. Consumers can redeem their Mariano's Rewards Fuel Points at BP by entering their Mariano's alternate ID, generally the phone number associated with their account, or swiping their Mariano's Rewards card at the pump. For every $100 consumers spend at Mariano's using their Mariano's Rewards card, they will earn a 10 cents off per gallon reward to be redeemed at BP. Consumers are able to accumulate their fuel rewards and redeem up to $2 off per gallon (up to 35 gallons). Consumers who have not earned enough Mariano's Rewards Fuel Points for a discount will still receive an instant discount of 3 cents off per gallon.
Mariano's will keep track of your total money spent on eligible items at the grocery store and issue a 10-cent reward upon reaching the $100 threshold. Consumers who have not reached this threshold will not receive a 10-cent reward.

If you are using your Mariano's phone number or alternate ID, follow the below steps:

  1. Press "Cancel" 
  2. Enter your phone number or alternate ID
  3. Press "Enter"
  4. Follow prompts on the screen

If you have a Mariano's Rewards card, swipe your Mariano's Rewards card at the pump and follow the prompts on the screen.

We still want to reward you even though you have not reached your $100 threshold. Consumers who have no reward from Mariano's will automatically receive 3 cents off per gallon for entering their phone number or swiping their Mariano's Rewards card.
You can call Mariano's customer service at 1-800-KRO-GERS (1-800-576-4377) or visit the nearest Mariano's store, or go online to www.marianos.com/fuel to find out more.
Yes. You may save your rewards and redeem up to $2 per gallon in a single transaction.
Fuel points earned in the current month will expire at the end of the next month. Fuel points do not combine across months. Each month is a separate accumulation period. Fuel points earned in separate months cannot be combined in the same transaction. Click here to view a fuel point expiration chart.

Yes. Your Mariano's account can be accessed by entering your phone number or by swiping your Mariano's Rewards card. To enter your Mariano's phone number or alternate ID, follow the below steps:

  • Press "Cancel"
  • Enter your phone number or alternate ID
  • Press "Enter"
  • Follow prompts on the screen
This program is valid starting on October 1, 2018 at most BP stations BP stations that process loyalty in Illinois. See our site locator and filter by 'Mariano's Fuel Points'. 
Your current fuel points balance is located at the bottom of your receipt. You may also check your points balance on our website by registering your Mariano's Card number. With the "My Account" feature on marianos.com, you can see how many fuel points you've accumulated, how many you've redeemed, how you earned them, when they expire and more. You can also see your previous month's fuel points.
On the Mariano's website or at your local Mariano's store. 
Fuel points apply to a maximum of 35 gallons on one purchase of fuel at a BP gas station. 
No. This program is separate from earnify™. You must be a part of the Mariano's Rewards loyalty program to participate.
To use your earnify™ account, you must use the earnify™ app or swipe your earnify™ linked credit card. 
If you are a member of both earnify™ and Mariano’s, you can redeem your Mariano’s fuel points by using your phone number or swiping your Mariano’s rewards card at the pump.
No, you can only use one program in a single fuel purchase. To use your Mariano’s fuel points, enter your phone number or swipe your Mariano’s card. To earn and use earnify™, you can use the earnify™ app or linked credit card.
For questions on fuel points reimbursement, you can call Mariano's customer service at 1-800-KRO-GERS (1-800-576-4377) or visit the nearest Mariano's store customer service counter.
*For every 100 Mariano's Rewards points redeemed up to 1,000, earn 10 cents off per gallon on bp fuel (on a maximum of 35 gallons). Mariano's Rewards members who have not earned 100 points will earn 3 cents off per gallon. All points are valid for a single use only, up to 35 gallons. Any unused rewards are forfeited. May not be valid with other offers. Points expire at the end of the following month they have been earned. Rewards are redeemable at participating locations. Not valid where prohibited by law. See www.marianos.com/fuel for details and participating locations.