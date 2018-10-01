Now Mariano’s shoppers get perks at the pump too.
Earn 10¢ off per gallon for every $100 you spend at Mariano’s with your Mariano’s Rewards Card. And let those savings stack for up to $2 off per gallon.
Get perks for the pump with every swipe. If you don’t already have a Mariano’s card, sign up online or at your local Mariano’s.
When you’re in the Chicagoland area, there’s always a station nearby. Let’s find a station so you can put your Mariano’s Fuel Points to work.
If you are using your Mariano's phone number or alternate ID, follow the below steps:
If you have a Mariano's Rewards card, swipe your Mariano's Rewards card at the pump and follow the prompts on the screen.
