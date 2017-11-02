Pick ‘n Save / Metro Market

Spend on groceries, save on fuel



Ready to get rewarded? Now, Fresh Perks shoppers can use their card to get perks at the pump. Just shop at Pick n’ Save or Metro Market and earn 10¢ off per gallon for every $100 you spend.



And don’t worry, if you don’t spend that much, you’ll still save 3¢ per gallon just for being a Fresh Perks cardholder. Plus, you can let your earnings build up to save even more on a fill-up down the road.

