Pick ‘n Save / Metro Market

Spend on groceries, save on fuel

Ready to get rewarded? Now, Fresh Perks shoppers can use their card to get perks at the pump. Just shop at Pick n’ Save or Metro Market and earn 10¢ off per gallon for every $100 you spend.


And don’t worry, if you don’t spend that much, you’ll still save 3¢ per gallon just for being a Fresh Perks cardholder. Plus, you can let your earnings build up to save even more on a fill-up down the road. 

Sign up for free

 

How to redeem your Fresh Perks Fuel Points:

Green circle with the number 1
Insert your Fresh Perks card or press “Cancel” to enter your phone number.
Orange circle with the number 2
Press “Yes” to redeem your points.
Green circle with the number 3
Swipe your credit card and begin fueling.

Get your savings started

Get perks for the pump with every swipe. If you don’t already have a Fresh Perks card, sign up online, at a Pick 'n Save store, or at Metro Market.

Sign up for free
Fresh perks credit card at a Pick 'n Save store
Find a bp or Amoco station near you

Find a bp or Amoco station near you

Here in Wisconsin, there’s always a station nearby. Let’s find a station so you can put your Fresh Perks Fuel Points to work.

Find a station

Fresh Perks Fuel Points
Frequently Asked Questions

Pick ‘n Save, Copps or Metro Market consumers are able to swipe their Fresh Perks card or enter their phone number at the pump, using their Loyalty ID to enable use of their grocery rewards points for discounts on BP fuel. Consumers who spend $100 inside a Pick ‘n Save, Copps, or Metro Market store will receive a 10-cent reward to be used for BP fuel at participating BP sites. Consumers are able to accumulate their fuel rewards and redeem up to $2 off per gallon, on up to 35 gallons per fill up. A consumer who has not earned a grocery reward may swipe their card or enter their phone number to receive a flat discount of 3 cents off per gallon on their purchase.
Pick ‘n Save will keep track of total money spent on groceries and issue a 10-cent reward upon reaching a $100 threshold. Consumers who have not reached this threshold will not receive their 10-cent reward.
We still want to reward you even though you have not reached your $100 threshold. Consumers who have no reward from Pick ‘n Save will automatically receive 3 cents off per gallon for swiping their Fresh Perks card or entering their phone number.
You may call 1-800-KRO-GERS (1-800-576-4377) if you have questions about what you’ve earned. You may also visit your local Pick ‘n Save grocery store.
Yes. You may save your reward and continue to earn via Pick ‘n Save and redeem up to $2 per gallon.
Fuel points earned in the current month will expire at the end of the next month. Fuel points do not combine across months. Each month is a separate accumulation period. Fuel points earned in separate months cannot be combined in the same transaction.

Yes. Your fuel points can be accessed by entering your phone number or by swiping your Fresh Perks Rewards card. To enter your Fresh Perks phone number or alternate ID, follow the below steps:

  • Press "Cancel"
  • Enter your phone number or alternate ID
  • Press "Enter"
  • Follow prompts on the screen
This program is valid starting on November 2, 2017 at most BP stations that process loyalty in Wisconsin. See our site locator and filter by ‘Fresh Perks Card Fuel Points’.
With the “My Account” feature on picknsave.com, you can see how many fuel points you’ve accumulated, how many you’ve redeemed, how you earned them, when they expire and more. You can also see your previous month’s fuel points. Or, track your fuel points with the Pick ‘n Save Mobile App.
At the local Pick ‘n Save store or on the Pick ‘n Save website.
Fuel points apply to a maximum of 35 gallons on one purchase of fuel at a BP gas station.
No. This program is separate from earnify™. You must be a part of the Pick ‘n Save, Copps or Metro Market Fresh Perks loyalty program to participate.
If you are a member of both earnify™ and Fresh Perks, you can redeem your Fresh Perks fuel points by using your phone number or swiping your Fresh Perks card at the pump.
No, you can only use one program in a single fuel purchase. To use your Fresh Perks fuel points, enter your phone number or swipe your Fresh Perks card. To earn and use earnify™, you can use the earnify™ app or linked credit card.
For questions on fuel points reimbursement, you can call Pick ‘n Save customer service 1-800-KRO-GERS (1-800-576-4377) or visit your local Pick ‘n Save grocery store customer service counter.
*For every 100 Fresh Perks points redeemed up to 1,000, earn 10 cents off per gallon on bp fuel (on a maximum of 35 gallons). Fresh Perks members who have not earned 100 points will earn 3 cents off per gallon. All points are valid for a single use only, up to 35 gallons. Any unused rewards are forfeited. May not be valid with other offers. Points expire at the end of the following month they have been earned. Rewards are redeemable at participating locations. Not valid where prohibited by law. See www.picknsave.com for details and participating locations.