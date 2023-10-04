Pipelines emergency response

Site traffic information and cookies

BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. and Olympic Pipe Line Company are committed to forging relationships with emergency responders around our pipeline facilities
Overview

 

Emergency response overview

The highest priority for BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. is the safe and reliable transportation and delivery of petroleum and natural gas products.

 

The BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. business moves and delivers the energy that helps power economic growth, serving both the Midwest and Northwest regions.

 

BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. operates petroleum and natural gas pipelines across the United States. The products we transport are an essential part of the economy and our daily lifestyle. These pipelines are regulated by federal, state, and local entities, which oversee operations. Our pipelines are regularly inspected with aerial patrol, ground patrol and drone patrol.

Contact us

BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. wants to ensure easy connection for Emergency Responders. Please email BPDamagePrevention@bp.com or call the representative for your area. (County maps of our pipelines, specifics on the pipeline systems in your county and other information can be shared digitally.)

Midwest

 

Emergencies: 1-800-548-6482

 

Terrie Berry | public awareness coordinator

BP Pipelines (North America) Inc.

1-918-409-6197

Northwest (OR and WA)

 

Emergencies: 1-888-271-8880

 

Chris Anderson | right of way  maintenance coordinator

Olympic Pipe Line Company

1-206-786-0658

Response information
Responding to an emergency

In the event of a pipeline incident, BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. desires to work closely with local emergency responders to keep the public safe.

 

At the first sign of any potential issue on our pipeline systems, our Control Center(s) can shut down the pipeline and investigate. If an abnormal condition is detected, personnel are immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate.

 

If required, BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. will activate its Incident Command Team, comprised of company personnel, contract specialists, first responders and local regulators. The goal is to immediately mitigate and resolve the impact of an incident.

BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. Emergency Response Plan

Pipeline system products

Per the DOT Emergency Response Guidebook, the products carried in the BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. system are listed below:

Product DOT Guidebook ID# Guide #
Crude Oil 1202 128
Crude Oil 1267 128
Diesel 1202 128
Fuel, Aviation 1863 128
Fuel, Aviation 1202 128
Gasoline 1203 128
Butane 1011 115
Butane 1971 115
Fuel Oil 1202 128
Propane 1968 115
Natural Gas 1971 115
Purged Line 1066 121
National Pipeline Mapping System

The National Pipeline Mapping System (NPMS) Public Map Viewer is a web-based mapping application designed to display and query data related to gas transmission and liquid pipelines, liquefied natural gas plants, and breakout tanks under Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) jurisdiction. The mapping system does include all pipelines operated by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc.

 

Emergency responders can register in the NPMS to gain additional information about the pipelines that are in their area.

NPMS registration for emergency responders

Black lines indicate BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. pipeline locations. Circles represent bpx energy well areas and associated lines.

Capabilities survey

 

Capabilities survey

We appreciate all you do to keep those in the community safe! Coordination with our local responders is a key part of the BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. emergency planning.

 

BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. requests that each Emergency Responder Agency provide a capabilities survey yearly. This short survey will allow BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. to understand each agency's capabilities and will assist in providing a safe and coordinated response.

Events

 

Virtual meetings

BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. will host two virtual meetings in Fall 2023, concerning products transported, their characteristics and the associated potential hazards.

 

