Pipelines emergency response

Emergency response overview

The highest priority for BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. is the safe and reliable transportation and delivery of petroleum and natural gas products.

The BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. business moves and delivers the energy that helps power economic growth, serving both the Midwest and Northwest regions.

BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. operates petroleum and natural gas pipelines across the United States. The products we transport are an essential part of the economy and our daily lifestyle. These pipelines are regulated by federal, state, and local entities, which oversee operations. Our pipelines are regularly inspected with aerial patrol, ground patrol and drone patrol.