Pipelines emergency response

The highest priority for BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. is the safe and reliable transportation and delivery of petroleum and natural gas products.
The BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. business moves and delivers the energy that helps power economic growth, serving both the Midwest and Northwest regions.
BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. operates petroleum and natural gas pipelines across the United States. The products we transport are an essential part of the economy and our daily lifestyle. These pipelines are regulated by federal, state, and local entities, which oversee operations. Our pipelines are regularly inspected with aerial patrol, ground patrol and drone patrol.
BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. wants to ensure easy connection for Emergency Responders. Please email BPDamagePrevention@bp.com or call the representative for your area. (County maps of our pipelines, specifics on the pipeline systems in your county and other information can be shared digitally.)
Emergencies: 1-800-548-6482
Terrie Berry | public awareness coordinator
BP Pipelines (North America) Inc.
1-918-409-6197
Emergencies: 1-888-271-8880
Chris Anderson | right of way maintenance coordinator
Olympic Pipe Line Company
1-206-786-0658
In the event of a pipeline incident, BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. desires to work closely with local emergency responders to keep the public safe.
At the first sign of any potential issue on our pipeline systems, our Control Center(s) can shut down the pipeline and investigate. If an abnormal condition is detected, personnel are immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate.
If required, BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. will activate its Incident Command Team, comprised of company personnel, contract specialists, first responders and local regulators. The goal is to immediately mitigate and resolve the impact of an incident.
Per the DOT Emergency Response Guidebook, the products carried in the BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. system are listed below:
|Product
|DOT Guidebook ID#
|Guide #
|Crude Oil
|1202
|128
|Crude Oil
|1267
|128
|Diesel
|1202
|128
|Fuel, Aviation
|1863
|128
|Fuel, Aviation
|1202
|128
|Gasoline
|1203
|128
|Butane
|1011
|115
|Butane
|1971
|115
|Fuel Oil
|1202
|128
|Propane
|1968
|115
|Natural Gas
|1971
|115
|Purged Line
|1066
|121
The National Pipeline Mapping System (NPMS) Public Map Viewer is a web-based mapping application designed to display and query data related to gas transmission and liquid pipelines, liquefied natural gas plants, and breakout tanks under Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) jurisdiction. The mapping system does include all pipelines operated by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc.
Emergency responders can register in the NPMS to gain additional information about the pipelines that are in their area.
Black lines indicate BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. pipeline locations. Circles represent bpx energy well areas and associated lines.
We appreciate all you do to keep those in the community safe! Coordination with our local responders is a key part of the BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. emergency planning.
BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. requests that each Emergency Responder Agency provide a capabilities survey yearly. This short survey will allow BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. to understand each agency's capabilities and will assist in providing a safe and coordinated response.
BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. will host two virtual meetings in Fall 2023, concerning products transported, their characteristics and the associated potential hazards.