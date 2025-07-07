Conifer delivers first of its kind, largest mining greenhouse gases abatement system in the Western Hemisphere in Wyoming

HOUSTON – Conifer Systems recently installed its innovative greenhouse gases abatement solution called Aeros MineOx at Solvay Chemicals’ trona mine in Green River, Wyoming. This specialized Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer solution is the first of its kind and the largest mining greenhouse gases abatement system in the Western Hemisphere.

This state-of-the-art abatement system comprises 10 Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTO), a type of industrial air pollution control equipment used to abate Volatile Organic Compounds. This solution was designed to reduce fugitive greenhouse gases emissions released from underground geological formations during trona mining operations. Trona, a valuable sodium mineral extracted from underground evaporite deposits, is crucial to the production of soda ash, which is used to manufacture products such as glass, detergents, solar panels and lithium-ion batteries.

"This solution underscores our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and delivering solutions that abate greenhouse gas emissions," stated Mark Erickson, CEO of Conifer Systems. "Our commitment to mining-related greenhouse gas abatement has positioned Conifer as the market leader for large-scale abatement solutions, and we are honored to work on such an important project in the mining industry."

The Aeros MineOx solution reduces fugitive greenhouse gases emissions by capturing and destroying the gases in a thermally efficient oxidation process. This system can reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to approximately 500,000 tons of CO2 equivalent annually, depending on mine production levels. This is equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions from over 100,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency).

The next Aeros MineOx solution is slated to be installed at a Pennsylvania mine site in 2025 with plans to deploy additional solutions domestically and internationally in 2026.

"Solvay reinforces its commitment to sustainable leadership in essential chemicals, vital for everyday life and critical to the energy transition,” said Matteo Paperini, who works in Solvay’s mining engineering department. “In partnering with Conifer, Solvay is significantly enhancing the sustainability of its natural soda ash operations at the Green River facility in the US, driving substantial emission reductions and improved economic performance through decarbonization."