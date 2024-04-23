bpSA brings new expertise to its board of directors

bp Southern Africa (bpSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindiwe Dlamini, a seasoned business leader with extensive experience in South Africa’s financial sector, as a non-executive director. The appointment became effective on 19 March 2024.

Dlamini will serve on the Assurance and Risk Committee and the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee. She replaces Dr Sebiletso Mokone-Matabane, who retired at the end of January 2024.



She already serves as a trustee of the Energy Mobility Education Trust (EMET), which holds a 5% equity in bpSA, a position to which she was appointed on 6 December 2023. EMET also serves as a bpSA implementing agent of targeted tertiary level bursaries for previously disadvantaged students.

Dlamini is an articulate, assertive and engaging executive with an impressive and extensive 25-year track record in financial services spanning short-term insurance, health insurance, medical scheme administration, and long-term insurance, having worked for Liberty and Alexander Forbes amongst others.

Ms. Dlamini was also Group Executive: Human Resources at PPS from 2015 to 2018, where she sat on the Group Exco and took an active part in formulating strategy for the business. She was also instrumental in the setting up of key transformation vehicles for PPS.

She also held a CEO portfolio at Safrican Insurance Company, a group scheme specialist insurer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanlam.

She was the inaugural CEO of the GBVF Response Fund1 launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021 to combat the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa. Her role required multi-sectoral engagement with corporates, government and civil society organizations.

In January 2023, she became Executive Director of Roedean School (SA), an elite girls’ school with a strong heritage and 120-year legacy in girls’ education. She is responsible for the strategic leadership of the school, ensuring that the school remains at the cutting edge of academic excellence, locally relevant and globally competitive.

Dlamini currently serves as an Independent non-executive Director at the African Bank, African Bank Holdings, Grindrod Bank, FNZ SA Holdings, FNZ TA Services Limited, FNZ Holdings Risk Committee Chairperson and has previously served as an Independent non-executive director at the Capitec Bank, Capitec Bank Holdings, Capitec Bank Holdings, and served as the Capitec Bank Holdings Chair of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee and member of the Social & Ethics Committee.

Dlamini holds a BA (Law) Degree, an LLB Degree (University of Swaziland), and a Master of Laws Degree (Tax Law) (Wits University) and is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP). She has a Certificate in Compliance Management and a Certificate in Money Laundering Control from the University of Johannesburg. She is a Fellow of the 6th Class of the Africa Leadership Initiative (ALI South Africa) as well as the Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN).