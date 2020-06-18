bpSA continues to support covid-19 response efforts

Locally, bpSA is also rallying around COVID-19 response efforts, most recently supporting a relief initiative that will enable the country to provide much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supplies as the fight against the pandemic intensifies.

Through a partnership with the Solidarity Fund, bpSA donated about 300,000 litres of jet fuel valued at US$ 50k for a cargo flight that collected PPE and medical supplies from China. The South African Airways cargo plane was refuelled by the air bp team at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg before its departure. The Solidarity Fund took delivery of the consignment of PPE last week as part of its health and humanitarian intervention to provide PPE for frontline health workers.



We are pleased to have been able to provide meaningful and critical support towards the country’s fight against the pandemic – by helping optimize the supply of medicalsupplies and PPE.



Access to medical equipment and PPE will not only expand testing capacity of laboratories and hospitals but will also boost the community testing and screening programme. Most importantly, it will keep the frontline healthcare workers SAFE and not expose them to potential infection in the battle to combat COVID-19.



Additionally, bpSA is supporting the fight against the pandemic through the following: