Mzansi’s newest Car show hits your screen this May

Fasten your seat belt, check your rear-view mirror, and prepare for a cruise into the heart of Mzansi’s motoring culture. This May, Mzansi Magic will launch an exciting motoring show, titled Change Down, fuelled by bp, which is revving up to hit the screens every week.

Hosted by comedian Skhumba and Boity Thulo, viewers should gear up for a weekly adventure that will take them across the country, showcasing the flavour of South African motoring, from ekasi to the suburbs, featuring entry level to luxury cars. Renowned South African motoring gurus will also be on-board, to provide expert reviews and insights on the best car for the typical consumer.



The show’s also lined up an exciting competition and some great prizes: a pimped up BMW Gusheshe, a brand-new Audi A3, an all-expenses paid holiday, as well as a chance to be on the show and race against your favourite celebrity. Competition details will be available on the bp Southern Africa and the Change Down Facebook pages.



The 13-episode motoring lifestyle show will authentically showcase the pros & cons of all types of vehicles, from entry level (starter packs) to luxury cars. The show will feature information segments with useful tips which enable consumers to make informed choices when purchasing a vehicle. Segments featured will include: