Mzansi’s newest Car show hits your screen this May

Hosted by comedian Skhumba and Boity Thulo, viewers should gear up for a weekly adventure that will take them across the country, showcasing the flavour of South African motoring, from ekasi to the suburbs, featuring entry level to luxury cars. Renowned South African motoring gurus will also be on-board, to provide expert reviews and insights on the best car for the typical consumer.
The show’s also lined up an exciting competition and some great prizes: a pimped up BMW Gusheshe, a brand-new Audi A3, an all-expenses paid holiday, as well as a chance to be on the show and race against your favourite celebrity. Competition details will be available on the bp Southern Africa and the Change Down Facebook pages.
The 13-episode motoring lifestyle show will authentically showcase the pros & cons of all types of vehicles, from entry level (starter packs) to luxury cars. The show will feature information segments with useful tips which enable consumers to make informed choices when purchasing a vehicle. Segments featured will include:
“bp is proud to be a part of such an exciting and fresh take on a car show. South Africans naturally love cars, however they are not always aware of ways they can improve engine performance and fuel efficiency. By the end of the season fans will have learned a great deal about cars, including how to get better fuel economy and performance,” says Tebogo Mekoa, Head of Marketing at bp South Africa.
M-Net’s Head of Reality for Local Entertainment Channels, Sphumelele Sibeko added to the sentiment by saying, “One thing we know about our audiences is that they love cars, and all that goes with the lifestyle. The great appeal in Change Down is that it entertains while informing, with a touch of glamour, humour and pace – a great compliment to our entertainment offering, which viewers are sure to tune in for each week.”
Catch Change Down from Monday, 1 May at 7PM only on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).