Informacje dla inwestorów

bp is pursuing its strategy to become an integrated energy company delivering solutions to customers
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 pdf / 1.1 MB
2021 Annual Report

2021 Annual Report ‎–‎ performing while transforming

Our annual report provides information on bp's financial and operating performance over the year, as well as updates on our strategic priorities as we move forward

Dane do kontaktu i przydatne dokumenty

Dane do kontaktu i przydatne dokumenty dla indywidualnych inwestorów, w tym posiadaczy akcji ADS

Wyniki za I kwartał 2022 r.

W kontekście zmienności na rynkach energii nasze wyniki pokazują, że realizujemy nasze cele, dług netto spadł ósmy kwartał z rzędu i ogłoszono kolejny wykup akcji o wartości 2,5 mld USD

 

2021 shows bp doing what we said we would – performing while transforming. We've strengthened the balance sheet and grown returns. We're delivering distributions to shareholders with $4.15 billion of buybacks announced and the dividend increased. And we're investing for the future. We've made strong progress in our transformation to an integrated energy company: focusing and high grading our hydrocarbons business, growing in convenience and mobility and building with discipline a low carbon energy business – now with over 5GW in offshore wind projects – and significant opportunities in hydrogen.Bernard Looneychief executive officer

 

bp week

bp week

Over three afternoons on 14-16 September 2020, chief executive officer Bernard Looney and members of his leadership team offered further insight into bp’s new strategy, which was launched on 4 August

BP nabywa lądowe złoża od amerykańskiej spółki BHP

Wind turbines in the mountains

Nabycie przez BP wartościowych niekonwencjonalnych złóż ropy i gazu od spółki BHP okazało się posunięciem, które poprawia naszą pozycję w USA.

 

Brian Gilvary, dyrektor finansowy, i Bernard Looney, prezes segmentu Upstream, zorganizowali webcast, w którym informują o nabyciu portfela obejmującego aktywa w cennym permskim Basenie Delaware w Teksasie, oraz dwie cenne pozycje w basenach Eagle Ford i Haynesville w Teksasie i Luizjanie.

Our ambition

Dividends

Dates and details of payment options and historical payment information

Contacts and useful documents

Contacts and useful documents for individual investors

Financial calendar

All future and historical dates in our financial calendar with a pdf file available for download