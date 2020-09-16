Informacje dla inwestorów

Over three afternoons on 14-16 September 2020, chief executive officer Bernard Looney and members of his leadership team offered further insight into bp’s new strategy, which was launched on 4 August
Nabycie przez BP wartościowych niekonwencjonalnych złóż ropy i gazu od spółki BHP okazało się posunięciem, które poprawia naszą pozycję w USA.
Brian Gilvary, dyrektor finansowy, i Bernard Looney, prezes segmentu Upstream, zorganizowali webcast, w którym informują o nabyciu portfela obejmującego aktywa w cennym permskim Basenie Delaware w Teksasie, oraz dwie cenne pozycje w basenach Eagle Ford i Haynesville w Teksasie i Luizjanie.
