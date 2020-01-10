Site traffic information and cookies

2020 BP Global STEM Academies

Published:
10 January 2020
Students between 15 and 17.5 years old may be eligible for a unique four-week global scholarship programme
BP Global STEM Academy student wearing a STEM academy t-shirt sitting at a desk

For the third year running, BP and AFS Intercultural Programs are partnering to provide scholarships to students from nine countries who have demonstrated an academic and career interest in science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM subjects).

 

Students from Brazil, China, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, India, Mexico, South Africa and the USA are eligible to apply.

Apply now

In 2020 the four Global Stem Academies will be held in Brazil, the USA, Egypt and India. The programme’s aim is to blend immersive, hands-on STEM education with cultural experiences, intercultural learning and reflection to help prepare students to succeed in an increasingly globally interconnected world.

 

Students taking part will get the chance to learn about key STEM principles and methodologies, the changing technology landscape, as well as develop vital competency skills such as problem solving, critical thinking and working across cultures.

 

One of last year’s scholarship winners from Germany who attended the academy in Brazil spoke about her experience:

 

 

I had the chance to grow, to get to know all those wonderful people from around the world, to learn more about STEM topics and about cultures. It inflamed a fire in me that motivates me to think critically and to question things

 A workforce for the future 

 

Speaking about BP’s support for the STEM scholarship programme, Kerry Dryburgh, head of HR Upstream, said, “We are a purpose-driven organization. We strive to positively impact the communities where we operate, and together with AFS, we can achieve this by building a global and culturally diverse workforce.”

 

2020 BP Global STEM Academies dates/locations:
 

  • Brazil: June 13 – July 11, 2020.
  • Egypt: July 1 – July 29, 2020.  
  • USA: July 5 – July 31, 2020.
  • India: July 12 – August 9, 2020.
     

For more information and to apply please visit: https://afs.org/stem-academy-scholarships/

 

Apply now

