Securing a sustainable future through digital: Arindam’s story

Arindam explains that his family, cricket and technology are as his major passions in life. He discovered his love of sport as a child, and similarly discovered the technologies which he would build his career around – digital security platforms – early in his career. Together with his family, these have been the constants throughout his adult life.



Prior to joining bp, Arindam spent six years at Accenture, a role that took him all over the world – from the USA to Australia and the UK – providing IT security support for his clients in the energy sector. “Throughout my career, I have relished being able to travel and live in many different countries”, he says, “and I have always found a way to continue playing cricket no matter where I was working at the time!”



Today, Arindam is the information security lead at bp’s digital hub in Pune, India. Here, he works to ensure that any IT platform used at bp is safe from cyber threats and that activity on these platforms is compliant with international regulations.



Securing digital systems for net zero



Arindam decided to move back to his home country of India last year to help bring the vision for bp’s Pune Hub to life.

He says,

In ten years, I see bp’s centre in Pune growing into one of the best digital hubs in the world, making positive contributions to wider society as well as through our existing local initiatives.

At the hub, bp is developing the digital expertise and solutions required to advance the energy transition globally. Arindam describes his role in the team and responsibilities as information security lead as “making sure bp’s people, systems and assets are secure and compliant”.

He explains,

Transitioning to become an integrated energy company has meant that bp is venturing into new venues to generate low carbon energy. This includes using new systems and platforms.

“That means my role has become more and more important. Making sure these new systems are secure and compliant is a core part of what we do at bp”. Arindam says, “I feel proud to be contributing, in my own unique way, to creating a better and greener world.”

A connected community



Arindam explains,

I’ve always wanted work somewhere that is open to innovative technologies, where I can learn new things every day alongside people who are willing to help me along this journey of learning. I can happily say that I have found this at bp.

As bp’s Pune hub expands, Arindam is confident that the spirit of shared learning will continue to blossom because of the inclusive culture where everyone feels like they can speak up. He says that the fact people feel like they can give honest feedback means that they’re not only more effective in their work, but a stronger team.

Though Arindam jokes that he is still waiting for his call up to the Indian national team, he believes he’s learnt a lot of important lessons about successful teams from his favourite sport: “I still love playing cricket, and any player or fan of team sports will know that having a diverse team – consisting of individuals with different strengths and weaknesses – is important to win.”

Building on this, Arindam says: “But we can only win when we align these qualities and work together. I can see the Pune hub growing with this mentality – welcoming even more diverse individuals to achieve our collective goals.”