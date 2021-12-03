Capturing opportunities for hydrogen and CCUS: Ben’s story

As a commercial developer, Ben’s role is focussed on finding and developing new project opportunities for bp across the world
Considering the driving force behind his career so far, Ben reflects:
And opportunities to do this in his 8 years with bp have come from across the business. Beginning his career in sub-surface, working in Angola, Ben shifted his focus to developing digital solutions, before joining bp’s growing hydrogen and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) business. Although Ben admits he somewhat fell into working in hydrogen and CCUS three and half years ago, he is hugely excited about their potential to decarbonize a range of sectors – such as heavy industry and transport. “Climate change is the biggest challenge of our time and I am passionate about harnessing hydrogen and CCUS to help find a solution to it”, Ben says.
As a commercial developer, Ben’s role is focussed on finding and developing new project opportunities for bp across the world.
With both technologies relatively nascent in their development, bp is engaging and working with a range of partners to harness their potential and create a real market for hydrogen and CCUS. “A lot of my time is spent working with different stakeholders, both internal and external”, Ben explains. “I find it particularly interesting to speak to third parties, including governments and other companies, to progress projects forward.” In the UK, for example, Ben is working with a range of stakeholders to develop bp’s planned hydrogen and CCUS projects in Teesside, in the North-East of England.
And the scale of the opportunities that bp is pursuing is also important for Ben.
To drive forward exciting projects in hydrogen and CCUS, Ben realises a whole range of skills and backgrounds will be needed. Although many of his team are relatively new to the sector, he highlights the transferable skills that are essential for success.
With bp’s hydrogen and CCUS business growing rapidly, Ben feels energised by the positive feeling in the team:
bp’s aim is to capture 10% of the low carbon hydrogen market in key geographies by 2030. We are focussing on core markets where hydrogen is the best low carbon solution, for example where switching to electricity will be difficult. To help us achieve all this, we’re growing the hydrogen team here at bp
Hydrogen is going to play a significant role in the energy transition. By 2050 hydrogen could make up between 5-15% of global energy demand
A diversified portfolio of projects, underpinning high-quality growth to 2021 and beyond
Gas & low carbon energy (G&LCE) integrates our existing natural gas capabilities with significant growth in low and zero carbon businesses and markets