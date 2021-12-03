Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. Ben’s story

Capturing opportunities for hydrogen and CCUS: Ben’s story

Published:
3 December 2021

As a commercial developer, Ben’s role is focussed on finding and developing new project opportunities for bp across the world

BP Portraits - Business Development Team

Considering the driving force behind his career so far, Ben reflects:

 

If I had to boil it down, I would say that I love solving big complex problems.

And opportunities to do this in his 8 years with bp have come from across the business. Beginning his career in sub-surface, working in Angola, Ben shifted his focus to developing digital solutions, before joining bp’s growing hydrogen and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) business. Although Ben admits he somewhat fell into working in hydrogen and CCUS three and half years ago, he is hugely excited about their potential to decarbonize a range of sectors – such as heavy industry and transport. “Climate change is the biggest challenge of our time and I am passionate about harnessing hydrogen and CCUS to help find a solution to it”, Ben says. 

 

It is a super interesting part of the business with massive growth potential. There’s a lot of external excitement too – even if I constantly bore my friends with hydrogen and CCUS facts and news!

Developing decarbonisation projects 

 

As a commercial developer, Ben’s role is focussed on finding and developing new project opportunities for bp across the world.

 

I love that my work has a global scope. I spend a lot of time imagining new concepts for new parts of the business and identifying where there is supply and demand to focus our attention.

With both technologies relatively nascent in their development, bp is engaging and working with a range of partners to harness their potential and create a real market for hydrogen and CCUS. “A lot of my time is spent working with different stakeholders, both internal and external”, Ben explains. “I find it particularly interesting to speak to third parties, including governments and other companies, to progress projects forward.” In the UK, for example, Ben is working with a range of stakeholders to develop bp’s planned hydrogen and CCUS projects in Teesside, in the North-East of England. 

 

This is an exciting area where we are building first-of-its-kind type projects.

 And the scale of the opportunities that bp is pursuing is also important for Ben.

 

I would say the best thing about working at bp is the chance to work on these new, mega-scale decarbonisation projects, like the ones in Teesside, that will fundamentally help to change the world for the better.

An exciting, growing team 

 

To drive forward exciting projects in hydrogen and CCUS, Ben realises a whole range of skills and backgrounds will be needed. Although many of his team are relatively new to the sector, he highlights the transferable skills that are essential for success.

 

The required skillset needed for hydrogen and CCUS is virtually identical to traditional upstream energy projects. We’re looking for people who have analytical abilities, can solve problems and articulate complex concepts in simple ways.

With bp’s hydrogen and CCUS business growing rapidly, Ben feels energised by the positive feeling in the team: 

 

We genuinely have a chance to change the world’s energy system to meet net zero. What’s more exciting than that?

Featured Hydrogen jobs

bp’s aim is to capture 10% of the low carbon hydrogen market in key geographies by 2030. We are focussing on core markets where hydrogen is the best low carbon solution, for example where switching to electricity will be difficult. To help us achieve all this, we’re growing the hydrogen team here at bp

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

Hydrogen

Hydrogen is going to play a significant role in the energy transition. By 2050 hydrogen could make up between 5-15% of global energy demand

Major projects

A diversified portfolio of projects, underpinning high-quality growth to 2021 and beyond

bp 2030 aims - Low carbon electricity and energy

Gas & low carbon energy (G&LCE) integrates our existing natural gas capabilities with significant growth in low and zero carbon businesses and markets