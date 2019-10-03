BP Australia partnerships

Murra partnerships

Each year the MURRA Program provides 20 to 30 Indigenous business leaders with an opportunity to participate in three intensive, four-day modules over a single year, to develop leadership, strategy, business acumen and negotiation skills.

We're investing $100,000 to support the MURRA Indigenous Business Masterclass Program over 2016 and 2017.

Indigenous supplier partnerships

We’re proud of our relationships with a diverse range of Australian suppliers, including Indigenous suppliers.

As part of our strong commitment to supporting the growth and competitiveness of Indigenous businesses in Australia, our spend with Indigenous suppliers in 2016 topped $600,000 and we’re aiming to increase this spend to $1.1 million in 2017. Check out our partnership with Indigiearth.



During 2017, we expanded our partnership with Supply Nation, Australia’s leading Indigenous supplier diversity organisation by launching an Indigenous fuel card. This card is available to almost 1,000 Supply Nation Indigenous suppliers. The card provides successful applicants with access to a fuel discount of 4 cents per litre, as well as technology and online systems that provide convenience, security and flexibility to help run their businesses.



