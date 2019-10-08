BP UK graduate, intern and early years programmes

BP is seeking young, innovative people to help our organization work towards a sustainable, low-carbon future.

We have opportunities in more disciplines than you might think. BP will always need engineers, geoscientists and chemists, but alongside the traditional STEM roles, we’re also looking for software engineers, data analysts traders, HR professionals and more.

Visit the UK graduate or intern homepage and use our degree matcher to find the programme that’s right for you.

In the early careers space, students can take advantage of BP UK’s supply and trading discovery week, a female only discovery week and also our widening participation programme which supports the recruitment and development of students from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

In addition to the recruitment phase, BP UK is also offering prospective students and graduates the chance to register for exclusive events that will give you a greater insight into the work we do.

Our bespoke BP Experience events offer you the chance join our experts and see how you could play your part in shaping the future of energy. Featuring our interactive Field of the Future model, cutting-edge HoloLens technology, augmented reality and more. It’s a unique and innovative way to learn all about our science, engineering, trading and business teams.

Our panel events will show you how– whatever your field of study – you can make a difference in meeting the dual challenge and advancing the energy transition. As well as challenging your perceptions of BP and our industry, there will also be opportunities to network and connect with members of the BP team.