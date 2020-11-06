Carol Howle was appointed to her current role as executive vice president of bp's trading and shipping arm in February 2020, following an already impressive 20-year career. For her WGLC appearance, she discussed what the role of women in leadership could look like in bp and the wider industry as we reimagine energy – as well as sharing her career journey so far.

You can learn more about Carol, her career to date, and the increase in uptake by young women in STEM subjects over at reimagining energy.

