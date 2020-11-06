Carol Howle was appointed to her current role as executive vice president of bp's trading and shipping arm in February 2020, following an already impressive 20-year career. For her WGLC appearance, she discussed what the role of women in leadership could look like in bp and the wider industry as we reimagine energy – as well as sharing her career journey so far.
You can learn more about Carol, her career to date, and the increase in uptake by young women in STEM subjects over at reimagining energy.
bp executive Carol Howle talks leadership, lockdown and life for the 2020 Women's Global Leadership Conference in Energy
For the third year running, BP and AFS Intercultural Programs are partnering to provide scholarships to students from nine countries who have demonstrated an academic and career interest in science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM subjects)
I try to spend a lot of my time doing things which are STEM related and specifically for girls and minorities who, like me, didn’t have a lot of guidance to navigate them towards becoming an engineer