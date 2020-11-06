Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. Carol Howe: Women’s Global Leadership Conference in Energy

Carol Howle: Women’s Global Leadership Conference in Energy

Published:
6 November 2020
Carol Howle, bp's EVP of trading & shipping discusses what the role of women in leadership could look like in bp and the wider industry

Carol Howle was appointed to her current role as executive vice president of bp's trading and shipping arm in February 2020, following an already impressive 20-year career. For her WGLC appearance, she discussed what the role of women in leadership could look like in bp and the wider industry as we reimagine energy – as well as sharing her career journey so far.

 

You can learn more about Carol, her career to date, and the increase in uptake by young women in STEM subjects over at reimagining energy.

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

Women’s Global Leadership Conference in Energy

bp executive Carol Howle talks leadership, lockdown and life for the 2020 Women's Global Leadership Conference in Energy

2020 bp Global STEM Academies

For the third year running, BP and AFS Intercultural Programs are partnering to provide scholarships to students from nine countries who have demonstrated an academic and career interest in science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM subjects)

From intern to engineer|: carving out a career in STEM: Kelly’s story

I try to spend a lot of my time doing things which are STEM related and specifically for girls and minorities who, like me, didn’t have a lot of guidance to navigate them towards becoming an engineer