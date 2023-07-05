Activating transformation and change: Em’s story

After hearing positive feedback from a wide range of former bp employees, Em decided to research the early careers opportunities available in commercial and downstream roles at bp and found that the graduate programme had six and half thousand other applicants for approximately four roles. She thought it would be a good challenge – and overcame the odds to be successful!

She joined bp in 2012 as a graduate business analyst, initially supporting Castrol’s UK retail business. She was responsible for supporting large retailers such as Tesco and Asda, with the coordination of marketing strategy, pricing procurement and supply chain logistics, and within months she became a joint key account manager for B&Q.

This was also the role which presented Em with the first strategic transformation project of her career: the introduction of SAP software solutions at bp. Em played a key role in updating the order to cash process and managing the training of Castrol’s teams to ensure her colleagues felt empowered by the technology during the transition.

The following year, Em shifted to become a buyer responsible for the chilled and non-food category across 400 retail points, including those operated in partnership with M&S.

Looking back, I was 25 years old and managing £6.8 million worth of turnover for bp!

she recalls.

It was an incredibly empowering experience. Developing people is something bp does very well. You just have to grasp every opportunity you’re given with both hands!

Em’s final rotation on the programme was focused on strategic transformation, as a project portfolio analyst for Castrol’s Europe and Africa regions. Internally and externally, Em reported the commercial risk and resource implications of strategic projects, whilst leading two of her own transformation projects in the Nordics and Turkey. She was also heavily involved in the reorganisation of Castrol’s UK business and the move of Castrol’s head office in 2014.