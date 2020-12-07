Enabling low carbon fuels across the world: Daniel’s story

“I like to tell people that I’ve already had five jobs since joining bp,” says Daniel, who started his career with six other graduates in Singapore – the majority of whom still work at bp today. He attributes this longevity to the fact that because he’s had the opportunity to work in many different roles, he still feels like he’s learning new things every day. His work is also aligned with his own personal interests:

I've always been fascinated by geopolitics, human behaviour, and how it impacts society. I believe that climate change and the impact it is having on the world, is challenging companies to rethink their purpose and how they can be a part of solving the problem. That’s where I believe I can make a difference at bp.

Contributing to a low carbon future

In his current role, Daniel works with biofuels traders to find the supply and demand that enables them to optimise their trade – simply put, it’s a business development role that enables the flow of low carbon fuels around the world.



His work doesn’t just enable the trade flow; it enables the end customer to know that their fuel comes from a sustainable, low carbon source: “I might not see those happy faces of people driving in and out of the petrol station, charging their car up with Chargemaster or biofuels, but it’s enough to know that I contribute to that. At the end of the day, I create something out of nothing, and that solution is driving our low carbon ambition.”

The variety of roles Daniel has worked in throughout his time at bp has allowed him to really understand how bp plays a role across the entire energy supply chain, from upstream production to downstream retail. “It is exciting to be able to decide where you want to get involved at every part of the supply chain,” he notes.

Bringing your whole self to work

It’s not just the variety of work or the ability to contribute to something bigger that makes bp a great place to work according to Daniel. In bp, he’s also found a place where he can truly be himself.

“When I first joined bp, I didn’t have the confidence to be who I was immediately,” he says. “But after coming out to the CEO of my division, it was like a burden lifted off my shoulder. That juncture allowed me to appreciate why I went for the firm in the first place. I was right to open up to my boss.”

Since then, Daniel has been active in promoting LGBT visibility within bp and beyond. He co-founded bp Pride Asia, a business resource group led by and for bp employees, and was named one of the Financial Times’ top 50 future LGBT leaders in 2017. He says these achievements are testament to the inclusive culture at bp:

“At bp, you can be who you want to be”, he says. “They don’t just stop at trying to be diverse – they actively celebrate your differences.”